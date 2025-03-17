HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case

HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 13:57 IST

x

The Bombay high court on Monday discharged Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and Managing Director Rajesh Adani from a case of alleged violations of market regulations involving nearly Rs 388 crore.

IMAGE: Adani group chairman Gautam Adani. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in 2012 initiated the case against the Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and its promoters Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani, and filed a chargesheet that accused them of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

 

In 2019, the two industrialists filed a petition in the HC, seeking to quash a sessions court order of the same year refusing to discharge them from the case.

The HC's single bench of Justice R N Laddha on Monday quashed the sessions court order and discharged the duo from the case.

A copy of the detailed order would be available later.

In December 2019, the high court stayed the sessions court order and it was extended from time-to-time.

In 2012, the SFIO filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including the Adanis, accusing them of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

But a magistrate's court in Mumbai discharged them from the case in May 2014. The SFIO challenged the discharge order.

A sessions court in November 2019 set aside the magistrate's order and noted that the SFIO had made out a case of unlawful gain by the Adani group.

The industrialists, in their petition in the HC, termed the sessions court order as "arbitrary and illegal".

The case involved allegations of market regulation violations amounting to nearly Rs 388 crore.

The case stemmed from concerns over regulatory compliance and financial transactions flagged during an investigation by the SFIO.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Adani Group guilty of violating disclosure norms?
Is Adani Group guilty of violating disclosure norms?
7 Adani cos have received Sebi show cause notices
7 Adani cos have received Sebi show cause notices
Every attack makes us stronger: Adani speaks up
Every attack makes us stronger: Adani speaks up
Despite US charges, Adani still has a few 'supporters'
Despite US charges, Adani still has a few 'supporters'
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 3

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

VIDEOS

Raveena stuns at her daughter's birthday bash0:55

Raveena stuns at her daughter's birthday bash

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar1:05

Tourists enjoy chilly morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before podcast with him6:05

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD