News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Explained: Why M&As are rising in India & how investors can benefit

Explained: Why M&As are rising in India & how investors can benefit

By Nikita Vashisht
May 04, 2022 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk is set to acquire micro-blogging site Twitter for about $44 billion.

Merger

Photograph: Jim Young/Reuters

Back home, India Inc, too, is seeing aggressive merger and acquisition (M&A) activity with PVR-Inox and HDFC-HDFC Bank announcing their mergers recently.

While Axis Bank recently acquired Citi India’s India retail business, reports suggest Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree could be eyeing a merger.

 

Besides, the acquisition race for Holcim’s India assets is heating up with Ultratech Cement, Adani Group, JSW Group, and Shree Cement reportedly throwing in their hats in the ring.

Experts say the trend underlines India Inc’s cash-rich companies’ desire to expand and eye inorganic growth amid return of normalcy post the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of companies went for cost cuts to reduce overheads and increase efficiency in 2020, which led to a high availability of cash with these companies.

"Meanwhile, in 2021, people started investing in growth.

"So, both from a mindset perspective and funds perspective, companies are ready for growth," said Dinesh Arora, partner & deals leader at PwC India.

He added: On the supply side, a lot of companies were not able to improve their situation after the onset of Covid-19.

They now want to get out of the business or find an entity to take over the business.

M&A activity hit a four-year high at $30.3 billion during January-March quarter of 2022, bucking the global trend where deal-making fell sharply, says a report by Refinitiv.

Deal activity grew by 5.6 per cent year-on-year in value terms in Q1CY22, making it the highest first-quarter period since 2018 when it was $31.1 billion.

In volume terms, the M&A activity grew 29.6 per cent YoY, making it the best-ever quarterly number.

Moreover, M&As involving domestic companies stood at $23.7 billion, down 8.3 per cent on year.

Domestic M&As declined 24.5 per cent to $12.1 billion, and inbound M&As grew by 17.9 per cent to $11.6 billion, which is the highest first-quarter period since 2017.

Bimal Modi, Partner at Deloitte India said India Inc’s strong strategic intent, favorable regulatory interventions as well as the hunger to scale and rise is boosting the M&A activity.

"According to our latest global 2022 M&A Trends Survey, 92 per cent of respondents expect deal volume to increase or stay the same over the next 12 months, while 54 per cent of responding dealmakers think the tightening regulatory environment will spur more deal activity, as they race to beat the implementation of more challenging obstacles," he added.

Going forward, experts say the trend will continue in 2022.

"We could see a number of acquisitions driven by larger corporates in India and this is a theme which will continue.

"That apart, there are unicorns which are relying on M&A to propel their growth.

"So that is the second set of serial acquirers you would see in the market," highlighted Arora of PwC.

Shareholders' interest

According to experts, investors looking to gain from mergers and acquisition need to assess the reasons and long-term benefits from the deal.

"Mergers done purely for defensive reasons and as a last resort will fail to create shareholder value.

"Therefore, investors need to be very careful in assessing the reasons behind a merger and the potential upside.

"Our view is that short-term traders, looking to benefit from merger announcements, will be disappointed as most of these mergers are value accretive only in the long-term.

"Any short-term price arbitrage vanishes very quickly in an efficient market," said Abhay Agarwal, founder and fund manager at Piper Serica.

Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of IiAS (Institutional Investor Advisory Services), too, said that shareholders were positive about the recently announced mergers and were valuing them on a case-to-case basis.

That said, Ram Kalyan Medury, founder and chief executive officer at Jama Wealth cautioned retail investors against jumping into each consolidation.

"The key to a successful merger is the existence of synergies and a fair valuation. Every deal needs to be looked at individually. While initial stock moves post the announcement of a merger are probably good news for traders, investors need to digest all details and take an informed view," he suggested.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Nikita Vashisht in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
10 Most Popular Stocks
10 Most Popular Stocks
Global Economic Crisis:What India Can Do
Global Economic Crisis:What India Can Do
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
India runs risk of capital flight if...: S&P Global
India runs risk of capital flight if...: S&P Global
Raj shares Bal Thackeray's video amid loudspeaker row
Raj shares Bal Thackeray's video amid loudspeaker row
MNS workers detained outside Raj Thackeray's home
MNS workers detained outside Raj Thackeray's home

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India runs risk of capital flight if...: S&P Global

India runs risk of capital flight if...: S&P Global

Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy

Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances