Excel utility for ITR-1, ITR-4 now available

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 30, 2025 16:22 IST

The Income Tax department on Friday said it has made available the excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26, which will enable taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

ITR

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

"The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers," the Income Tax department said in a post on X.

 

With the enabling of these utilities, taxpayers can start filing their ITRs for income earned in 2024-25.

The last date to file income tax returns in ITR-1 and ITR-4 has been extended this year to September 15 from July 31.

The ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms are filed by individuals, HUFs and entities with total income up to Rs 50 lakh a year and who do not have to get their accounts audited.

Also, entities with long-term capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh from listed equities can show such income in ITR 1 and 4.

Earlier, they were required to file ITR-2.

These forms were notified on April 29.

However, owing to the "structural and content revisions" in the forms this year, the enabling of ITR filing utilities took about a month's time as the tax department needed additional time for system development, integration and testing of the utilities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
