HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » EV sales in India rise 28.6% to 180,238 in June: FADA

EV sales in India rise 28.6% to 180,238 in June: FADA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 08, 2025 22:25 IST

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India rose 28.60 per cent to 1,80,238 units in June over the period year-ago, driven by massive jump in e-passenger vehicle volumes, Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

EV

Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Electric passenger vehicle sales, as per FADA data, stood at 13,178 units in the previous month compared to 7,323 e-PVs in June 2024, registering a sharp increase of 79.95 per cent year-on-year.

 

The e-passenger vehicles' share in the overall electric vehicle market shot up to 4.4 per cent in June 2025 from 2.5 per cent in June 2024, it said.

Electric three-wheeler volumes during the month under review were recorded at 60,559 units, up 15.79 per cent from 52,302 units in the same month last year.

The e-three-wheeler segment, as per FADA data, rose to 60.2 per cent in the total EVs demand in June 2025 against 55.4 per cent in the period a year earlier.

Electric two-wheeler retail sales during June 25 surged 31.69 per cent at 105,355 units as against 80,003 e-two-wheelers retailed in June 2024, the automobile dealers' body said.

Electric commercial vehicle retail sales for the period under review was seen at 1,146 units as compared to 515 units in June 2024, a growth of 122.5 per cent year-on- year, FADA said.

Electric mobility is gathering unprecedented momentum across all segments, underpinned by the PM e-Drive Scheme's mandate to make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable, said FADA President, C S Vigneshwar.

"In June 2025, electric two-wheelers commanded 7.3 per cent of the market, up from 5.8 per cent a year ago, demonstrating growing consumer confidence in EV technology.

"Electric three-wheelers now account for over 60 per cent of all three-wheeler sales, cementing their role in last-mile connectivity, while PV, EV penetration rose to 4.4 per cent and electric CV doubled to 1.56 per cent YoY," he said.

By expanding charging infrastructure and fostering domestic innovation, this visionary initiative is driving record EV sales nationwide and charting a path to a cleaner, smarter, and self-reliant mobility future for India, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Banana Dethroned Mango
How Banana Dethroned Mango
Affordable Homes Within Reach As Banks Ease Lending Norms
Affordable Homes Within Reach As Banks Ease Lending Norms
Mahindra Vs Tata -- Who Wins the EV SUV Race?
Mahindra Vs Tata -- Who Wins the EV SUV Race?
GST@8: Gabbar Singh Or Game-Changer?
GST@8: Gabbar Singh Or Game-Changer?
EV Sales Surge on Back of Government Push; Hybrids Lag
EV Sales Surge on Back of Government Push; Hybrids Lag

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

webstory image 3

Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China border, 18 missing1:26

Vehicles swept away in flash floods along Nepal-China...

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil1:11

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala2:04

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD