Home  » Business » How Banana Dethroned Mango

How Banana Dethroned Mango

By Shikha Chaturvedi
July 08, 2025 14:11 IST

The Gross Value of Output of bananas, adjusted for inflation, surpassed that of mangoes for the second consecutive year in 2023-2024.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff
 

Mango, the national fruit of India, is celebrated for its sweet taste, rich cultural symbolism, and wide cultivation across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Historically, mangoes have dominated the country's fruit economy in value terms, underscoring their importance to farmers and markets alike.

With varieties such as Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, and Kesar, India is the world's largest mango producer.

The fruit is not just a commercial crop, but a traditional part of India's culture and cuisine -- used in everything from pickles to desserts to juices.

Recently, however, bananas have challenged mangoes' throne.

The ministry of statistics and programme implementation's (Mospi's) recently released Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sector offers a new insight into India's fruit economy.

The gross value of output (GVO) of bananas, adjusted for inflation, surpassed that of mangoes for the second consecutive year in 2023-24.

Between 2011-2012 and 2021-2022, mango consistently held the top spot in the fruit category's GVO.

Banana and mango together accounted for over 50.5 per cent of the total fruit GVO in 2023-2024.

The GVO of other fruits also grew: Orange rose from Rs 9,000 crore in 2011-2012 to Rs 15,500 crore in 2023-2024, lemon from Rs 4,800 crore to Rs 12,300 crore, and pomegranate from Rs 2,100 crore to Rs 9,200 crore.

The 'remaining fruits' category remained the largest single block outside banana and mango.

Overall, India's total fruit GVO expanded at the compound annual growth rate of 3.48 per cent from Rs 1.18 trillion in 2011-2012 to Rs 1.84 trillion in 2023-2024.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Shikha Chaturvedi
Source: source
