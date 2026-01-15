HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Equity capital inflow in real estate rises 25% to record $14.25 bn in 2025

Equity capital inflow in real estate rises 25% to record $14.25 bn in 2025

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 11:25 IST

x

The Indian real estate sector received a record equity capital inflow of Rs 14.25 billion last year, higher by 25 per cent annually, as developers and institutional investors remained bullish on growth potential, according to CBRE.

Real estate

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The equity capital inflow from various sources, including developers, institutional investors, and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), stood at Rs 11.43 billion during the 2024 calendar year.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Wednesday released a report, highlighting that land evelopment sites dominated the investment landscape, attracting over 46 per cent of the total inflows in 2025, followed by investments into built-up office assets (28 per cent).

 

Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, noted that the dominance of land and development-led investments, alongside rising interest in office and warehousing assets, reflects a maturing market.

More than 60 per cent of total inflows in site/land acquisitions during 2025 were deployed for residential and office developments, he said.

"The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026," Magazine said.

During 2025, the CBRE data suggested that the developers accounted for a 47 per cent share of total capital deployment, followed by institutional investors (30 per cent share).

Among the major cities, Mumbai attracted the highest share (24 per cent) of capital inflows in 2025, followed by Bengaluru (20 per cent) and Delhi-NCR (11 per cent).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper
SUVs Rule Resale Market Despite Small Cars Getting Cheaper
First Drive: Is Mahindra XUV 7XO better than XUV7OO?
First Drive: Is Mahindra XUV 7XO better than XUV7OO?
Why Banks Can't Cut Deposit Rates
Why Banks Can't Cut Deposit Rates
And the top-selling car of 2025 is...
And the top-selling car of 2025 is...
Indian IT Cos Unfazed by Venezuela Crisis
Indian IT Cos Unfazed by Venezuela Crisis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Rajpal Yadav visits Magh Mela in Prayagraj2:02

Rajpal Yadav visits Magh Mela in Prayagraj

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections1:00

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO