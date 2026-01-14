HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Indian IT Cos Unfazed by Venezuela Crisis

Indian IT Cos Unfazed by Venezuela Crisis

By Avik Das
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 08:19 IST

x

While Infosys never had a presence, Wipro's Venezuelan unit was liquidated many years ago.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

Information-technology companies are unlikely to see any material impact on their operations owing to geopolitical events in Venezuela because they have a minimal presence in the country, according to analysts.

Some of these companies, such as Infosys and Wipro, do not even operate there. While Infosys never had a presence, Wipro's Venezuelan unit was liquidated many years ago.

For Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services player, Latin America is a big focus, but it has no major exposure to Venezuela

"Indian IT services do not generate revenues from this market," said Gaurav Vasu, CEO and founder, UnearthInsights.

The situation is similar to the one when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine four years ago.

Even then, there was less of a concern because the companies had a small presence in Russia and had no problem in winding up whatever operations it had there.

Latin America is still a small revenue contributor for the IT firms.

For TCS, the geography contributed 1.9 per cent, or almost $600 million, to the top line last financial year and grew 6 per cent in constant currency.

Infosys does not break up its revenue from Latin America while Wipro reports its revenue under 'Americas 1'.

"The current developments do not affect operations, client delivery, or financial performance," said Vasu.

"Broadly, this does not change the demand sentiment for the IT services industry, which continues to be driven by global macro conditions, client budgets, and technology priorities rather than events in markets with no operational or revenue exposure," added Vasu.

Most of the revenue from the region comes from Mexico, Brazil, and Chile, where these companies have near-shore centres to serve their customers in North America, the biggest market.

For TCS, Latin America is a large base with over 26,000 employees working in nine countries. The firm supports 400 customers in the region.

For HCLTech, Mexico has emerged as an important centre. The company also has a presence in Costa Rica, Peru, Brazil, and Guatemala.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Avik Das
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Venezuela Turmoil Unlikely To Rattle India's Trade
Venezuela Turmoil Unlikely To Rattle India's Trade
TCS Q3 profit drops 14% to Rs 10,657 cr
TCS Q3 profit drops 14% to Rs 10,657 cr
New labour codes drag HCLTech Q3 profit to Rs 4,076 crore
New labour codes drag HCLTech Q3 profit to Rs 4,076 crore
Q3FY26 results: IT cos' growth likely to remain muted
Q3FY26 results: IT cos' growth likely to remain muted
Most Indian IT leaders find AI augmenting talent: Survey
Most Indian IT leaders find AI augmenting talent: Survey

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet1:14

This Dhanashree Verma Look Is Breaking the Internet

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look0:41

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival Closing Ceremony1:38

Jashn-e-Fateh: Traditions Shine at Drass Winter Carnival...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO