News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Elon Musk, Meet China's ROBO-01 EV

Elon Musk, Meet China's ROBO-01 EV

By Rediff Business
June 09, 2022 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Knight Industries Two Thousand -- KITT, the autonomous intelligent talking car that featured in the television series Knight Rider -- is no longer sci-fiction.

China's search giant Baidu is ready to challenge the West's electric vehicle industry, including Elon Musk's Tesla.

Baidu and the Chinese automaker Geely unveiled a prototype of an AI powered fully autonomous EV hatchback ROBO-01 under tbe brand name Jidu in Beijing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The ROBO-01 will cost about $30,000 (abpproximately Rs 24 lakhs/Rs 2.4 million) and will hit the roads next year.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the ROBO-01.

IMAGE: 'ROBO-01's front design is embeded with AI pixel headlights that allows the vehicle to communicate what it is thinking in the form of AI light language based on its own perception of its environment,' reports electrek.co.
All photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: There are no door handles, reports reports electrek.co. The ROBO-01 has 31 external sensors, 5 millimetre-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and 12 cameras.

 

IMAGE: 'The ROBO-01 boasts of racing-style seats, a yoke steering wheel and a widescreen display that spans the entire dashboard,' reports wired.com.

 

IMAGE: 'ROBO-01 has doors that swing upwards at the front and open backwards at the rear,' reports wired.com.

 

IMAGE: The futuristic charging stations for the ROBO-01.

 

IMAGE: 'Baidu says it has accumulated over 16.7 million miles of supervised autonomous driving,' reports wired.com.

 

IMAGE: The EVs need no human intervention, reports Reuters. 'It will also be embedded with Qualcomm's 8295 chips where a user can interact with the car's voice assistance even during poor Internet connection,' adds Reuters.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Business
 
Print this article
The no-stress EV from Tata Motors with more juice
The no-stress EV from Tata Motors with more juice
Tata Motors to supply 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tata Motors to supply 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tata Motors unveils the stunning e-concept Avinya
Tata Motors unveils the stunning e-concept Avinya
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
You Read It On Rediff First! Prez Poll On July 18
You Read It On Rediff First! Prez Poll On July 18
Aussies back Steve Smith despite lean T20 run
Aussies back Steve Smith despite lean T20 run
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

Retrofitted EVs: Indian jugaad that's cheap and clean

Retrofitted EVs: Indian jugaad that's cheap and clean

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances