Elon Musk, Meet China's ROBO-01 EV

The Knight Industries Two Thousand -- KITT, the autonomous intelligent talking car that featured in the television series Knight Rider -- is no longer sci-fiction.

China's search giant Baidu is ready to challenge the West's electric vehicle industry, including Elon Musk's Tesla.

Baidu and the Chinese automaker Geely unveiled a prototype of an AI powered fully autonomous EV hatchback ROBO-01 under tbe brand name Jidu in Beijing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The ROBO-01 will cost about $30,000 (abpproximately Rs 24 lakhs/Rs 2.4 million) and will hit the roads next year.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the ROBO-01.

IMAGE: 'ROBO-01's front design is embeded with AI pixel headlights that allows the vehicle to communicate what it is thinking in the form of AI light language based on its own perception of its environment,' reports electrek.co.

All photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: There are no door handles, reports reports electrek.co. The ROBO-01 has 31 external sensors, 5 millimetre-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and 12 cameras.

IMAGE: 'The ROBO-01 boasts of racing-style seats, a yoke steering wheel and a widescreen display that spans the entire dashboard,' reports wired.com.

IMAGE: 'ROBO-01 has doors that swing upwards at the front and open backwards at the rear,' reports wired.com.

IMAGE: The futuristic charging stations for the ROBO-01.

IMAGE: 'Baidu says it has accumulated over 16.7 million miles of supervised autonomous driving,' reports wired.com.

IMAGE: The EVs need no human intervention, reports Reuters. 'It will also be embedded with Qualcomm's 8295 chips where a user can interact with the car's voice assistance even during poor Internet connection,' adds Reuters.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com