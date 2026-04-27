How India's Digital Infrastructure Can Boost GDP By 2030

India's digital public infrastructure initiatives are poised to significantly boost the nation's economy, potentially contributing 4% to the GDP by 2030, according to a recent NITI Aayog report.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are projected to contribute 4% to the GDP by 2030, up from the current 1%.

The NITI Aayog report suggests decentralised, state-led initiatives will drive DPI 2.0, with the government acting as a catalyst.

Iterative two-year cycles of collaboration are recommended to facilitate sectoral transformations through DPI.

The report emphasises the importance of engaging global partners in state-led transformations to establish a structured global engagement model.

The next phase of DPI should focus on enabling livelihoods, strengthening human capabilities, and unlocking new engines of growth across sectors.

India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) initiatives may contribute 4 per cent of the GDP by 2030, up from around 1 per cent currently, according to a NITI Aayog report released on Monday.

The report titled 'DPI@2047 for Viksit Bharat-A Strategic Roadmap to Enable Non-linear Inclusive Socio-economic Growth" further said that India stands at a once-in-a-generation inflection point. "India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are already contributing nearly 1 per cent of GDP and could reach 4 per cent by 2030," it said.

The Role of Decentralised Initiatives in DPI 2.0

The report said that DPI 2.0 will be best advanced through decentralised state-led initiatives with the government of India and NITI Aayog acting as catalysts. It said 2-year iterative cycles of collaboration to drive Sectoral Transformations are recommended to be executed.

"Year 1 of each cycle will focus on working with a few champion States/UTs on lighthouse pilot implementations for selected transformations to figure out exemplar pathways and demonstrate impact," the report said, adding that Year 2 can focus on building ecosystem capacity and scaling the adoption of exemplar pathways figured out in Year 1 across states.

Global Collaboration for State-Led Transformations

The report also noted that engagement of global partners as collaborators in state-led transformations as per 2026-27 plan will be important to figure out a structured global engagement model Releasing the report, outgoing NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said India's aspiration to realise a Viksit Bharat by 2047 necessitates development pathways that are at once inclusive, scalable, and capable of delivering broad-based gains in productivity across the economy.

"Over the past decade, DPI has demonstrated the transformative potential of shared digital foundations in expanding access, enhancing service delivery, deepening inclusion, and catalysing innovation at a population scale," Bery said.

Moving Beyond Foundational Inclusion

According to him, the next phase of this journey must move decisively beyond foundational inclusion towards enabling livelihoods, strengthening human capabilities, and unlocking new engines of growth across sectors and regions.

Speaking at the event, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said digital presence without economic agency is a necessary but insufficient condition for a Viksit Bharat.

"We are navigating a period of acute energy market volatility.

"Disruptions in West Asia have sharpened the question that has always sat uncomfortably at the centre of India's growth story, a nation of 1.4 billion people with energy demand already three times the global average, dependent on imported fossil fuels whose pricing we do not control, whose supply chains run through some of the world's most contested waters," Nageswaran said.