Decentro Secures Key Licence For Global Payment Services

Decentro is set to revolutionise cross-border payments after securing a Payment Service Provider licence from the IFSCA at GIFT City, enabling comprehensive global financial solutions.

Key Points Decentro receives PSP licence from IFSCA to boost cross-border payment services.

The fintech company will offer multi-currency accounts and international settlement services.

Decentro aims to tap into the USD 200 trillion global cross-border payments market.

The company's GIFT City operations will focus on merchant acquisition, virtual accounts, and money transfer services.

Fintech infrastructure platform Decentro announced it has received final approval for a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City, strengthening its presence in the cross-border payments space.

With this, Decentro has become the first Indian payment aggregator to secure the approval.

Decentro's Global Payment Infrastructure

With the licence, Decentro has established an entity in GIFT City and plans to offer a full-stack cross-border payments infrastructure for global businesses.

This infrastructure will include multi-currency accounts, international collections, settlements and escrow services, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company said this move would enable it to tap into the global cross-border payments market, estimated at around USD 200 trillion, while leveraging GIFT City's growing role as an international financial hub.

Addressing Cross-Border Payment Challenges

"With over 700 businesses already operating in GIFT City and demand for global payments infrastructure rising rapidly, this licence is our first step towards addressing key pain points in cross-border transactions, including compliance, payments and multi-currency account management," Decentro Founder and CEO Rohit Taneja said.

The company said it joins a select group of around 60 fintech entities operating within India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Key Offerings at GIFT City

According to Decentro, its GIFT City operations will focus on four key offerings -- merchant acquisition services, virtual account issuance, cross-border money transfer services and escrow services for high-value transactions.

The merchant acquisition service will support onboarding of businesses through the company's KYC and compliance technology stack, while virtual accounts will help enterprises manage collections and settlements across multiple currencies.

Its cross-border money transfer platform will enable businesses to make payments to overseas vendors, receive international payments and manage corporate treasury operations across jurisdictions.

Strengthening Leadership and Compliance

To support its international expansion plans, Decentro said it has strengthened its leadership team across business development and banking partnerships and adopted a compliance-focused operating model aligned with both domestic and international regulations.

The company said its operations under IFSCA oversight and in partnership with designated banks would provide enterprises with a regulated framework for large-scale international transactions.

Decentro currently processes billions of dollars in annual transaction volumes across its Indian operations and aims to extend its technology and payments infrastructure capabilities to global markets through its GIFT City presence.