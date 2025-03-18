HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Debt MFs log Rs 6,525-cr outflow in Feb

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 18, 2025 09:00 IST

Debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 6,525 crore in February, a sharp reversal from the strong inflow of Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the preceding month, chiefly due to redemptions in short-duration funds.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Notably, 10 of 16 debt mutual fund categories reported net outflow during the month, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

"Despite short-term redemptions, debt funds remain an important allocation tool, and flows may stabilise in the coming months as market conditions evolve," Nehal Meshram, senior analyst, manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

 

Notwithstanding the outflow, the asset base of debt mutual funds marginally increased to Rs 17.08 lakh crore in February-end from Rs 17.06 lakh crore at the end of January, the data showed.

As per the data, debt mutual funds experienced an outflow of Rs 6,525 crore in February following an inflow of Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the preceding month.

"Fixed income was largely negative, except for the liquid and corporate bond categories," Anand Vardarajan, chief business officer, Tata Asset Management, said.

Despite the outflows, liquid funds saw the inflow at Rs 4,977 crore, followed by corporate bond funds (Rs 1,065 crore) and short-duration funds (Rs 473 crore).

However, several short-term debt categories witnessed heavy redemptions, with ultra-short duration funds (Rs 4,281 crore), money market funds (Rs 276 crore), low-duration funds, and overnight funds (Rs 2,264 crore) seeing the highest outflows.

Together, these four categories accounted for 90 per cent of total redemptions.

Further, medium to long duration and gilt funds saw marginal inflows reflecting continued investor interest.

"Investors may be positioning themselves for interest rate cuts by the RBI in the coming months, which could lead to capital appreciation in long-duration bonds.

"Additionally, gilt funds remain attractive due to their low credit risk and sovereign backing, making them a preferred choice during periods of economic uncertainty," Meshram said.

Further inflow in equity mutual funds dropped 26 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore in February from Rs 39,688 crore registered in January.

The inflow was at Rs 41,156 crore in December.

The decline was primarily due to a significant decline in investments in small and midcap schemes, amid continued market volatility.

Overall, mutual funds attracted over Rs 40,000 crore in the month under review as compared to a staggering inflow of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in January suggesting a cautious approach from investors in the mutual funds space.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
