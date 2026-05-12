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AU Small Finance Bank Pioneers AI-Native Loan Origination

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 20:10 IST

AU Small Finance Bank revolutionises loan processing with the launch of its AI-native loan origination system, promising enhanced efficiency and personalised customer service.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Movie Ex Machina

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Movie Ex Machina

Key Points

  • AU Small Finance Bank launches its first AI-native loan origination system using the Broccoli platform.
  • The new system aims to replace siloed legacy systems with a hyper-personalised sales and servicing platform.
  • The AI-driven approach reduces change cycles and lowers the cost of ownership compared to traditional SaaS platforms.
  • Full-scale implementation for commercial banking customers and mortgages is currently underway.
  • AU Small Finance Bank envisions combining human intelligence with AI systems for enhanced enterprise capabilities.

Dailoqa, a specialist in agentic AI and data solutions for financial services, has announced the successful deployment of AU Small Finance Bank's first AI-native loan origination system, built on the enterprise-grade Broccoli platform.

The deployment, delivered in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marks a significant milestone in AU Small Finance Bank's journey to become a fully AI- native bank, a company release said.

 

AI-Powered Transformation in Banking

From digital workflows to intelligent banking AU Small Finance Bank's new loan origination system replaces siloed, product-specific, process-tied legacy and digital systems with a context-specific, hyper-personalised sales and servicing platform.

By removing fixed digital workflows, the bank's teams are freed to focus entirely on managing the financial wellbeing of their customers, rather than managing software.

Benefits of the Broccoli Platform

The enterprise-grade Broccoli platform, Dailoqa's proprietary multi-agent AI orchestration system, is purpose-built for the regulatory complexity of financial services.

The approach is explicitly platform-driven: no standalone PoCs, no agents layered onto legacy digital architecture. The result is a drastic reduction in change cycles, a step change in cost of ownership compared to traditional SaaS digital platforms, elimination of technical debt, and rapid reskilling of colleagues to become AI enablers, the release said.

Future Implementation Plans

With the loan origination system now live, the partnership is moving at pace and full-scale implementation for commercial banking customers and mortgages is underway, it said.

Sanjay Agarwal, CEO & MD, AU Small Finance Bank, said: "'Badlaav Humse Hai' is not our slogan, it is our spirit and DNA. Our vision is to combine the intelligence of our colleagues with intelligent systems to create the combined intelligence of our enterprise. We have engineered and implemented an agentic AI platform designed specifically for the complexities of our bank and our compliance requirements."

"Last week we successfully deployed our first AI-native Loan Origination System and we are not stopping here. Change is truly in the air and AU Small Finance Bank is just getting started," Agarwal said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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