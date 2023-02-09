News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » NSE phone tapping: Chitra Ramkrishna gets bail

NSE phone tapping: Chitra Ramkrishna gets bail

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Thursday granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees, saying prima facie there are reasonable grounds to believe she is not guilty.

Chitra Ramkrishna

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Justice Jasmeet Singh granted bail to the former NSE managing director on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

“Prima facie there are reasonable grounds to believe that the applicant is not guilty of the offence and she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail...the application is allowed and the applicant is granted bail,” the court said.

 

Ramkrishna was in custody for almost seven months in the matter.

“In the present case there is no allegation that the applicant has derived or obtained any property or proceeds of crime.

"Additionally, there is no allegation or evidence produced before me to suggest that the applicant has concealed, possessed, used, projected or claimed any proceeds of crime as untainted property,” the court also observed.

She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year after being in custody for approximately seven months post her arrest in March 2022.

Ramkrishna, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the “mastermind” behind the conspiracy.

The phone tapping case, according to the ED, pertains to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, executive vice-president Ravi Varanasi, and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.

In the 38-page order, Justice Singh said prima facie no scheduled offences, including those under the Indian Penal Code or the Prevention of Corruption Act, against Ramkrishna are established and thus the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot be attracted.

The court also observed that no complaint or victim has been identified by the ED who has suffered a wrongful loss on account of deception or cheating by the accused.

“The applicant was at all times acting on behalf of NSE and representing NSE in her capacity as DMD/JMD/MD of NSE.

"She carried out her duties in the capacity of DMD/JMD/MD of NSE, therefore, it is wrong to allege that the applicant deceived or fraudulently induced NSE to enter into an agreement with M/s ISEC and make payments to M/s ISEC,” said the court.

The court said the bail is allowed subject to certain conditions including Ramkrishna joining the investigation and not leaving the country.

Seeking bail, Ramkrishna had argued that no scheduled offence was made out against her and the allegations also did not fall within the rigours of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013.

Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
'We are closing loopholes exploited by taxpayers'
'We are closing loopholes exploited by taxpayers'
No PDA on campus, Kozhikode NIT warns students
No PDA on campus, Kozhikode NIT warns students
Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets
Ashwin second fastest to 450 Test wickets
PIX: Jadeja, Rohit put India in control on Day 1
PIX: Jadeja, Rohit put India in control on Day 1
7 booked for violence during pro-Khalistan protest
7 booked for violence during pro-Khalistan protest

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Himachal Excise dept inspects Adani Group's warehouse

Himachal Excise dept inspects Adani Group's warehouse

'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'

'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances