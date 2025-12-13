Coming Soon! Prada's Made in India Kolhapuri Chappals

Prada's Kolhapuri chappals will debut globally in February across 40 Prada stores and on the brand's e-commerce platform.

IMAGE: Kolhapuri chappals were spotted at the Prada Spring-Summer 2026 menswear collection during the Milan Fashion Week. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalov/Reuters

Prada, Lidcom (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation), and Lidkar (Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation) -- the two government bodies that safeguard, promote, and develop the Indian leather industry and the heritage of Kolhapuri chappals -- on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding at the consulate general of Italy in Mumbai. The signing took place during the Italy-India Business Forum.

'The agreement sets out the framework, implementation, and guidance of the 'Prada Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals' project, which will celebrate Indian craftsmanship through a limited-edition collection of sandals,' Prada said in a release.

The footwear will be manufactured in India in collaboration with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, where traditional Kolhapuri chappals are handcrafted.

The project will blend traditional techniques with Prada's design approach and materials.

The partnership follows the online backlash over Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which featured footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week.

The sandals, priced at around ₹1 lakh, drew criticism for not crediting India as the source of inspiration.

IMAGE: Prada showcases Kolhapuri chappals during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prada/Instagram

In July, a four-member team from Prada visited Kolhapur in Maharashtra to study the craft of making Kolhapuri chappals.

The team included Paolo Tiveron, director of the men's technical and production department (footwear division); Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager (footwear division); and external consultants Andrea Pollastrelli and Roberto Pollastrelli.

Kolhapuri chappals are traditionally produced across eight districts: Four in Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur) and four in Karnataka (Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur).

In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising their authenticity and cultural importance.

Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group, said in the statement, 'Our collaboration with Lidcom and Lidkar stems from a meaningful cultural exchange, where every voice contributed to creating not just a product, but a broader initiative.

'We are proud to announce the launch of this collection, and we are committed to developing training programmes supporting Indian artisans and ensuring that their exceptional craftsmanship secures its place in today's evolving industry.'

The collection will debut globally in February 2026 across 40 select Prada stores and on the brand's official e-commerce platform.

IMAGE: An artisan making Kolhapuri chappals. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prerna Deshbhratar, managing director, Lidcom, said, 'The project is the result of sustained dialogue and a shared commitment to honour generations of artisans who have preserved this traditional craft. The collaboration with Prada reflects an ethical partnership where a global brand works directly with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka, recognising their expertise and giving them full credit.'

'The government of Maharashtra, through Lidcom, is happy to support this initiative, which highlights India's vision of taking its cultural heritage to global platforms while celebrating the authenticity and legacy of Kolhapuri chappals.'

As part of the initiative, Prada, in collaboration with Lidcom and Lidkar, will roll out local training programmes to help artisans upgrade their skills while preserving the traditional craftsmanship that inspired the project, following the model of the Prada Group Academy.

K M Vasundhara, managing director at Lidkar, added, 'The heritage of Kolhapuri chappals represents centuries of craftsmanship passed down through generations of artisans across Karnataka and Maharashtra. Preserving this GI-tagged craft and supporting our artisans is essential to protecting this cultural, traditional, and economic legacy.'

'Our collaboration with Prada opens new global opportunities for Karnataka's artisans through Lidkar, safeguarding tradition while expanding training, jobs, and sustainable livelihoods. We are proud to join hands with Prada in taking Indian craftsmanship to the global stage.'

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff