News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies allegations

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies allegations

Source: PTI
August 24, 2024 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software.

Cognizant

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Infosys, in a statement, denied all allegations.

The company asserted it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the court.

 

Cognizant in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court has accused Infosys of illegally accessing data from TriZetto's software -- Facets and QNXT -- and using the same to develop and market a competing product.

Cognizant offerings include TriZetto's Facets and QNXT, which healthcare insurance firms use to automate tasks.

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant has the bulk of its employees in India.

Cognizant has reportedly alleged that Infosys misused TriZetto's software to create "Test Cases for Facets," which repackaged its data into an Infosys product.

Further, it has reportedly alleged that Infosys created software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.

It is interesting to note that just this week, Cognizant named former Infosys executive Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India chairman and managing director, following the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.

Moreover, Cognizant's chief executive officer Ravi Kumar S is also an Infosys veteran, whose 20-year career at the Bengaluru-based firm saw him holding various leadership roles, including as president from January 2016 through October 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'
'Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'
Explained: The Boom In 2024 Right Issues
Explained: The Boom In 2024 Right Issues
How We Can Create Millions Of Jobs
How We Can Create Millions Of Jobs
Golden Slam done, Djokovic eyes record 25th Major
Golden Slam done, Djokovic eyes record 25th Major
Emraan's Travel Diaries
Emraan's Travel Diaries
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Tenacity, altruism define white-ball maestro Dhawan
Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar
Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

Make Tax Officials Accountable!

Make Tax Officials Accountable!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances