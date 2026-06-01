Cars24 Invests $20 Million In New AI Labs Initiative

Cars24 is investing USD 20 million in its newly launched AI Labs to drive innovation in artificial intelligence and support emerging AI startups.

Key Points Cars24 launches AI Labs with a USD 20 million investment to build AI-first products.

The AI Labs initiative will focus on creating AI-native products and contributing to open-source innovation.

Cars24 aims to support startups building category-defining AI businesses through capital and mentorship.

The initiative includes partnerships with OpenAI, AWS, and ElevenLabs to provide access to world-class technology.

Cars24's AI Labs seeks to become a launchpad for the next generation of AI entrepreneurs.

Pre-owned car buying and selling platform Cars24 on Monday announced the launch of a dedicated AI Labs, which will focus on building AI-first products and supporting ambitious founders, and said it plans to invest USD 20 million in the technology.

This investment will be made in startups and teams building transformative AI technologies, the company said.

Cars24's AI Labs Focus Areas

AI Labs will focus on three key areas--creating AI-native products and contributing to open-source innovation, working closely with leading AI companies to accelerate adoption and Experimentation and providing capital and support to startups building category-defining AI Businesses, Cars24 said.

Over the last few years, AI has become deeply embedded across the company's operations, helping teams move faster, make better decisions and create better customer experiences, Cars24 said.

Supporting AI Entrepreneurs

The initiative is designed to help founders and builders turn breakthrough ideas into real-world companies. Through a combination of capital, mentorship, infrastructure, distribution opportunities, and access to leading AI technologies, AI Labs aims to become a launchpad for the next generation of AI entrepreneurs, it said.

Partnerships for AI Innovation

The initiative brings together partners including OpenAI, AWS, and ElevenLabs, creating an ecosystem where builders can access world-class technology, expertise, and support as they bring new products to market, the company stated.

"Every major technology shift creates a handful of companies that go on to define the future. We believe AI is the biggest shift of our generation, and the opportunity ahead is far larger than anything we've seen before," said Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO, Cars24.

"We want to back founders early, help them move faster, and support the people building things that seem impossible today but inevitable tomorrow," Chopra added.