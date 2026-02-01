HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Business » Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27

Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 01, 2026 10:59 IST

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved the Union Budget 2026-27.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of global uncertainties and slowdown in exports.

This is the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

 

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

This year's Budget would also be in paperless form.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
