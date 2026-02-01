HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How stock markets will fare on this Budget Day

How stock markets will fare on this Budget Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 01, 2026
February 01, 2026 10:14 IST

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

BSE

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

After opening the day on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 13 points up at 82,282.82.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.

 

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament later in the day.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Sun Pharma climbed nearly 3 per cent after the firm posted a 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC Bank were among the other major gainers.

However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

"Markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target (expected around 4.3â€“4.4 per cent of GDP for FY27)," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,251.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
