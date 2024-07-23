News
Rediff.com  » Business » Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 7th Union Budget

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 11:27 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget for 2024-25, her 7th straight presentation surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

 

People of India have reinforced their faith in the government led by Modi and re-elected it for the third term, she said, while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha.

India's economic growth continues to shine while the global economy is still in the grip of policy uncertainty, Sitharaman added.

The country's inflation continues to be stable and is moving towards 4 per cent, and core inflation stands at 3.1%

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
