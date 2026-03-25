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BonV Aero and ParaZero Join Forces to Enhance India's Drone Defence Systems

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 20:23 IST

BonV Aero and ParaZero Technologies have formed a strategic alliance to deploy advanced counter-drone technology in India, providing a robust defence against evolving UAV threats and bolstering national security.

Key Points

  • BonV Aero partners with ParaZero Technologies to bring advanced counter-drone systems to India, enhancing national security.
  • The 'DefendAir' system offers a kinetic approach to neutralise hostile drones without disrupting communications, crucial for sensitive zones.
  • This collaboration addresses the limitations of radio-frequency jamming against autonomous and encrypted drones.
  • The partnership aims to integrate field-tested counter-drone systems into India's security framework for border security and strategic asset protection.
  • BonV Aero gains exclusive rights to deploy and eventually manufacture the 'DefendAir' system in India, strengthening local defence capabilities.

Odisha-based drone manufacturer BonV Aero has entered into a strategic alliance with ParaZero Technologies to bring the latter's counter-drone system to cater to defence and security agencies in the country.

The partnership gives BonV Aero exclusive rights to deploy the system 'DefendAir', which primarily functions as a drone catcher, in the domestic market now and subsequently manufacture it locally, the company said.

 

The collaboration is a significant addition to the country's counter-drone arsenal at a time when the threat landscape is evolving faster than existing measures can keep pace with, BonV Aero said.

The alliance also covers DropAir, a platform designed for autonomous delivery in high-altitude and remote terrain, it said, adding that BonV Aero is now positioned to support any tactical requirements from defence forces, paramilitary units to central agencies.

How DefendAir Works

'DefendAir' works around this through a kinetic approach. Its net-launcher intercepts and neutralises hostile drones' mid-flight without touching the electromagnetic spectrum, making it deployable in sensitive zones without disrupting communications or navigation systems while at the same time intercepted drones can also be recovered intact, allowing technical and forensic examination for intelligence purposes, according to the company.

For now, radio-frequency jamming is the primary line of defence. But autonomous and encrypted drones do not rely on external signals, which blunts the effectiveness of such systems considerably.

Regulatory constraints add another layer of difficulty, jammers cannot be used near airports, nuclear facilities, or other critical infrastructure where uninterrupted spectrum access is non-negotiable, BonV Aero said.

The system has been rigorously field-tested across multiple operational environments and use cases, with a proven record of successfully neutralising UAV threats in active conflict theatres giving agencies evaluating it a solid body of reference to draw from, the company said.

"The threat landscape has changed, and India's response capability must adapt accordingly. DefendAir is designed to operate in conditions where conventional countermeasures fall short," said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BonV Aero.

The move comes as drone incursions along land borders, UAV-enabled smuggling across coastal zones, and the growing use of first-person-view platforms in conflict theatres have laid bare gaps in existing counter-drone measures, the company stated.

"The partnership opens a route to integrate field-tested systems into India's security framework. The system is built for border security, protection of strategic assets, convoy movement, and urban operations," said Ariel Alon, Chief Executive of ParaZero Technologies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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