Blue-chip stocks drag Sensex down by 542 points

Blue-chip stocks drag Sensex down by 542 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 24, 2025 16:56 IST

Equity markets fell on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 542.47 points, amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Despite a positive start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and fell later in the trade.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The benchmark tanked 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,184.17.

During the day, it tumbled 679.42 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 82,047.22.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 25,062.10.

From the Sensex firms, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, and NTPC were among the biggest laggards.

However, Eternal, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Titan were the gainers.

Infosys declined over 1 per cent amid profit-taking after its June quarter earnings announcement.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

European markets were quoting in the green. The US markets ended higher on Wednesday.

India and the UK on Thursday inked a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) that will cut tariffs on British whisky, cars, and an array of items, besides boosting bilateral trade by about $34 billion annually.

The deal was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

The FTA is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars, and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket, according to Indian officials.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,209.11 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,358.52 crore in the previous trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.24 per cent to $69.36 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
