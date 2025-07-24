HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

By Abhijit Lele
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 14:10 IST

x

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to be among 10 top global banks in market capitalisation terms in the next five years, chairman CS Setty said on Wednesday.

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

“The scope for value creation for the stakeholders is potentially very high. So the larger ambition is if the market supports whether we can be part of the top 10 global banks in terms of the market capitalisation (five years),” he said after listing of shares issued under Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at NSE.

 

SBI has raised Rs 25,000 crore last week through the QIP route, largest by an Indian firm.

At present, no Indian bank is among the top 10 global lenders in terms of market capitalisation.

The most valuable bank of the country, HDFC Bank, is ranked at 11. ICICI Bank is 17th and SBI is at 27, according to Bloomberg data. (See table)

“The effort is to ensure that we are consistent in our performance, financial performance, improvement in market share (of deposits and advances) and customer satisfaction,” Setty said.

SBI’s market capitalisation has gone up from Rs 3.25 trillion at the end of March 2021 to Rs 4.40 trillion in the financial year 2022 (FY22), Rs 4.67 trillion in FY23, Rs 6.71 trillion in FY24 and Rs 7.13 trillion at the end of March 2025.

The market capitalisation based on Wednesday’s trading price was Rs 7.58 trillion.

SBI’s QIP was oversubscribed 4.5 times and foreign investors accounted for 64.3 per cent of total demand.

The marquee long term investors received around 88 per cent of the final allocation, including 24 per cent of the issue size placed with foreign long-term investors.

“We knew that it would be oversubscribed but this kind of overwhelming response (4.5 times) is a pleasant surprise for us,” Setty said.

SBI issued 306 million equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at price of Rs  817 (including a premium of Rs 816.00 per equity share) aggregating Rs 25,000 crore.

The issue opened on July 16, 2025 and closed on July 21, 2025.

The capital will augment SBI’s Common Equity Tier (CET-1) buffer. The CET-1 will rise to around 11.50 per cent from 10.81 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The fund raise was to support calibrated credit growth across retail, MSME and corporate segments.

As for raising debt capital, he said Additional Tier I (AT1) bonds would essentially be for replacement of the existing Tier I paper maturing over a period.

The bank’s board has given a nod for raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via AT1 and Tier II bonds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tata Harrier.ev Is A Silent Beast With Roaring Statement
Tata Harrier.ev Is A Silent Beast With Roaring Statement
How UPI, AePS, Wallets Are Changing India
How UPI, AePS, Wallets Are Changing India
Taxpayers Stuck In Bureaucratic Nightmare
Taxpayers Stuck In Bureaucratic Nightmare
No Time Cap on Tax Pleas: FinMin
No Time Cap on Tax Pleas: FinMin
ED raids Anil Ambani-linked cos in loan fraud case
ED raids Anil Ambani-linked cos in loan fraud case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Singers

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns Chutney: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

VIDEOS

Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' hits theaters1:23

Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' hits theaters

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall PM Modi2:03

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall...

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer1:00

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD