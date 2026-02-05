Big Labour Budget: 61% Unspent

Of the Rs 31,820.80 crore allocated to central sector schemes and projects, only Rs 11,868.05 crore was utilised, according to the revised estimates.

IMAGE: Labour works at an under-construction site of a bridge amid dense fog on a winter morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

Even as the ministry of labour and employment received its highest-ever allocation of Rs 32,666.31 crore in the Union Budget 2026-2027, revised estimates show that 61 per cent of the funds allocated in the previous year remained unutilised.

In the previous Budget as well, the ministry received a record allocation of Rs 32,646.19 crore. Of this, only Rs 12,688.05 crore was spent, according to the ministry-wise expenditure budget.

Union Budget 2026-27: Labour Ministry Allocation

An analysis of the allocations under the ministry shows that this was primarily due to 62.7 per cent of the funds earmarked for central sector schemes and projects in the previous year remaining unspent.

Additionally, expenditure on social services also declined in FY26.

This includes outlays for the National Child Labour Project, Coaching and Guidance for SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, National Career Services, and the Shram Registration, Inspection, Samadhan and Transparency Initiative (SRISTI).

This year's allocation also includes funding for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), the ministry's new flagship employment scheme announced in August 2025.

The scheme received its first allocation of Rs 20,082.7 crore in the 2026-2027 Budget.

61 per cent Funds Unutilised

The PM-VBRY, which was approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025, aims to promote employment generation, enhance employability, and strengthen social security across all sectors, including MSMEs and rural enterprises, with a particular focus on the manufacturing sector.

The incentives under the PM-VBRY are applicable to jobs created during the two-year registration period between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

The scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 35 million jobs nationwide over this period.

The total budgetary outlay for the scheme is Rs 99,446 crore, according to a labour ministry statement issued in December.

Of this, 20.2 per cent has been allocated to the ministry for implementation in the upcoming financial year.

The scheme has replaced the earlier New Employment Generation Scheme, which did not receive any allocation this year.

Of the Rs 20,000 crore allocated to it last year, only 4.24 per cent was spent.

Central Sector Schemes Underspend

The total allocation for all social sector services, including welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities, stood at Rs 29,467.55 crore this year, largely unchanged from last year's allocation of Rs 29,437.52 crore.

However, only Rs 11,496.91 crore was spent, accounting for approximately 39 per cent of the budgetary allocation.

Similarly, only 37 per cent of the funds allocated under the labour ministry for the development of north eastern areas were utilised.

Most of the expenditure in FY26 on central sector schemes and projects was under the flagship Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS), totalling Rs 10,500 crore (RE).

This year, the EPS received an outlay of Rs 11,144 crore.

Key Points Labour ministry allotted a record Rs 32,666.31 crore in Budget 2026-2027, but 61% of last year's funds remained unutilised.

Only Rs 11,868.05 crore of Rs 31,820.80 crore for central sector schemes was spent.

New flagship PM-VBRY employment scheme received Rs 20,082.7 crore in its first year.

Social sector spending fell in FY26, with only about 39 per cent of the allocation utilised.

Most FY26 spending went to the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) at Rs 10,500 crore.

