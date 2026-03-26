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Bharat PET Files for Rs 760 Crore IPO: What You Need to Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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March 26, 2026 12:42 IST

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Bharat PET Ltd has filed for an IPO to raise Rs 760 crore, aiming to strengthen its position in the competitive packaging 

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bharat PET Ltd plans to raise Rs 760 crore through an IPO, including a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale by promoters.
  • The company intends to use IPO proceeds to repay borrowings and purchase machinery, supporting its growth in the rigid packaging market.
  • Bharat PET is a key player in the agrochemical packaging segment with an estimated 11% market share in India.
  • The company serves over 1,500 customers, including major players like Tata Consumer Products and Dhanuka Agritech, from its four manufacturing facilities.
  • Bharat PET reported a revenue of Rs 411.82 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 50.99 crore in FY25, showcasing its financial performance.

Integrated packaging solutions provider Bharat PET Ltd has filed its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 760 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 640 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

 

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of securities aggregating up to Rs 24 crore.

If undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings, Rs 35.8 crore for purchase of machinery and equipment and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Bharat PET

Incorporated in 1998, Bharat PET is engaged in manufacturing a diversified portfolio of rigid packaging products, including PET bottles and jars, preforms, multi-layer co-extruded bottles, caps and closures, and tin containers.

The company primarily caters to the agrochemical industry and has an estimated market share of around 11 per cent in India's agrochemical packaging segment, as per a CARE report.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 500 moulds and served more than 1,500 customers across industries. Its key clients include Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and Safex Chemicals India Ltd, among others.

Bharat PET operates four manufacturing facilities located in Delhi, Sonipat, Ankleshwar and Jammu, with a total installed capacity of 18,110.53 MTPA as of September 30, 2025.

Financial Performance

On the financial front, the company posted a revenue from operations of Rs 411.82 crore in FY25, and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50.99 crore during the same period.

Equirus Capital and Ambit are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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