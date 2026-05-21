HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Why Customer Experience Is Key For Indian Banks

Why Customer Experience Is Key For Indian Banks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 16:33 IST

According to a new EY India report, banks in India must prioritise customer experience and integrate digital tools with human interaction to stay relevant in the evolving financial landscape.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Banks must prioritise customer experience to remain competitive in the evolving financial landscape.
  • Physical branches will transform into phygital advisory hubs, blending digital tools with human interaction.
  • AI-driven personalisation is gaining traction in Indian banking, enhancing customer engagement.
  • Banks need to balance automation with human touch to maintain empathy and trust.
  • Customer experience in Indian banking is at an inflexion point where technology, human behaviour, and contextual intelligence converge.

Banks will have to compete on the quality of the customer experience to remain relevant and physical branches will continue to play a strategic role, evolving into phygital advisory hubs that blend digital tools with human reassurance, EY India said in a report.

The EY report 'Customer Experience Reimagined: The New Frontier for Indian Banking in 2026' also said that banks are no longer judged only on how seamlessly customers can transact, but on how intelligently and intuitively they anticipate needs, simplify decisions and deliver support at the exact moment it matters.

 

The Future Of Banking: People, AI, And Phygital Touchpoints

"This future will be shaped by a partnership between people, AI agents and phygital touchpoints, all working together to create experiences that feel relevant, secure and human," the report said.

The report said that customer experience (CX) in Indian banking is entering a defining inflexion point where technology, human behaviour, and contextual intelligence converge.

AI's Role In Enhancing Customer Service

As AI takes over transactional workflows, human advisors can focus on high-value guidance-long-term planning, life-event support and trust-building conversations, it added.

Customer Perceptions And AI Adoption

In its survey of 2,030 banking customers across diverse demographics, the report found that 70 per cent of Indian customers feel financially understood by their banks, yet gaps in service speed and clarity persist. It also found that AI-driven personalisation is gaining traction, and despite the relatively strong mobile adoption, chatbots remain underutilised and less trusted.

Balancing Automation With Human Interaction

EY India, National Financial Services Leader, Pratik Shah said banks that excel in CX, can unlock opportunities for cross-selling and upselling, while differentiating themselves in a highly competitive market.

"Banks must balance automation with human touch to maintain empathy, overcome legacy system constraints, scale personalisation, and uphold stringent data privacy standards. The Reserve Bank of India's recent emphasis on re-KYC completion reflects the sector's increasing focus on seamless and efficient customer engagement," Shah said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

From loan moratorium to digitisation, 2020 saw major shifts in banking
From loan moratorium to digitisation, 2020 saw major shifts in banking
Why bank branches are important even in Digital India
Why bank branches are important even in Digital India
2020 will see fresh challenges for banking
2020 will see fresh challenges for banking
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
DeMo@1: Banks happy as digital activity picks up
DeMo@1: Banks happy as digital activity picks up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Never-Before-Seen Look of Malaika Leaves Fans Stunned1:02

Never-Before-Seen Look of Malaika Leaves Fans Stunned

All Eyes on Kiara and Sidharth's Gorgeous Chemistry0:36

All Eyes on Kiara and Sidharth's Gorgeous Chemistry

Chhatarpur Farmers Reap Big Profits from Watermelon & Melon Farming1:50

Chhatarpur Farmers Reap Big Profits from Watermelon &...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO