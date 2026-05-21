Why Customer Experience Is Key For Indian Banks

According to a new EY India report, banks in India must prioritise customer experience and integrate digital tools with human interaction to stay relevant in the evolving financial landscape.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Banks must prioritise customer experience to remain competitive in the evolving financial landscape.

Physical branches will transform into phygital advisory hubs, blending digital tools with human interaction.

AI-driven personalisation is gaining traction in Indian banking, enhancing customer engagement.

Banks need to balance automation with human touch to maintain empathy and trust.

Customer experience in Indian banking is at an inflexion point where technology, human behaviour, and contextual intelligence converge.

Banks will have to compete on the quality of the customer experience to remain relevant and physical branches will continue to play a strategic role, evolving into phygital advisory hubs that blend digital tools with human reassurance, EY India said in a report.

The EY report 'Customer Experience Reimagined: The New Frontier for Indian Banking in 2026' also said that banks are no longer judged only on how seamlessly customers can transact, but on how intelligently and intuitively they anticipate needs, simplify decisions and deliver support at the exact moment it matters.

The Future Of Banking: People, AI, And Phygital Touchpoints

"This future will be shaped by a partnership between people, AI agents and phygital touchpoints, all working together to create experiences that feel relevant, secure and human," the report said.

The report said that customer experience (CX) in Indian banking is entering a defining inflexion point where technology, human behaviour, and contextual intelligence converge.

AI's Role In Enhancing Customer Service

As AI takes over transactional workflows, human advisors can focus on high-value guidance-long-term planning, life-event support and trust-building conversations, it added.

Customer Perceptions And AI Adoption

In its survey of 2,030 banking customers across diverse demographics, the report found that 70 per cent of Indian customers feel financially understood by their banks, yet gaps in service speed and clarity persist. It also found that AI-driven personalisation is gaining traction, and despite the relatively strong mobile adoption, chatbots remain underutilised and less trusted.

Balancing Automation With Human Interaction

EY India, National Financial Services Leader, Pratik Shah said banks that excel in CX, can unlock opportunities for cross-selling and upselling, while differentiating themselves in a highly competitive market.

"Banks must balance automation with human touch to maintain empathy, overcome legacy system constraints, scale personalisation, and uphold stringent data privacy standards. The Reserve Bank of India's recent emphasis on re-KYC completion reflects the sector's increasing focus on seamless and efficient customer engagement," Shah said.