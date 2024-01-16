You will have to shell out more to buy a Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki India managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with the newly launched 'Invicto', Maruti's new three row premium utility vehicle. Photograph: ANI Photo

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54 and Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).