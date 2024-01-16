News
You will have to shell out more to buy a Maruti

You will have to shell out more to buy a Maruti

Source: PTI
January 16, 2024 20:25 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki India managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with the newly launched 'Invicto', Maruti's new three row premium utility vehicle. Photograph: ANI Photo

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

 

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54 and Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Black Is The New White For Car Buyers
2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions
Is Renault Duster Coming Back?
Indian, Chinese troops clashed twice after Galwan
Trump wins Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Modi degree: SC stays case against AAP leaders
FIH Olympic Qualifier: USA edge past NZ to enter semis
War Has Broken Between IT Giants

Maruti Makes More Money Per Car...

