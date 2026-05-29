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Tesla expands India portfolio with Model Y Premium RWD, priced at Rs 50.89 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 29, 2026 16:53 IST

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Tesla continues to expand its electric vehicle offerings in India with the launch of the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, now its most affordable model at Rs 50.89 lakh, aiming to accelerate EV adoption in the country.

Tesla

Photograph: Courtesy, Tesla

Key Points

  • Tesla has launched the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India, priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, making it its most affordable offering.
  • This new variant follows the introduction of the three-row, six-seater SUV Model YL last month, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh.
  • The Model Y Premium RWD offers a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.
  • Deliveries for the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive are scheduled to commence in July 2026.
  • Tesla is actively expanding its retail coverage, after-sales services, and supercharging network across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
 

Continuing its product portfolio expansion drive in India, American electric carmaker Tesla on Friday introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India, priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, its most affordable offering so far.

The introduction of Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, a three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at Rs 61.99 lakh last month.

Tesla's Growing Presence in India

Tesla

Photograph: Courtesy, Tesla

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at Rs 59.89 lakh.

"Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon," Tesla Senior Director Isabel Fan said in a statement.

The Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, a new variant of Model Y -- the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication, the company said.

Performance and Availability

Tesla

Photograph: Courtesy, Tesla

Delivery of the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive will start in July 2026.

The vehicle has a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Besides bringing new products, Tesla has been expanding its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it looks to accelerate its journey in the country.

It is looking to build charging infrastructure around the major hubs -- Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

At present, the company has 'Tesla Experience Centers' in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and a Tesla Centre at Sohna Road, Gurugram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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