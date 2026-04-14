Silver lining to India's ageing truck fleet

India's rapidly ageing truck fleet, with 42% of vehicles over 12 years old, is set to trigger a replacement-driven growth of 3-5% annually over the next five years.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Krishnawat/Pexels

Key Points Around 42% of India's truck fleet registered since 2003 has completed its 12-year cycle, indicating a significant need for replacement.

This structural ageing is projected to drive a steady annual growth of 3-5% in the logistics sector over the next five years.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland account for 85% of the older fleet, positioning them for a large share of the impending replacement demand.

The average fleet age has increased to 9.5 years, with 61% of vehicles now over eight years old.

Improved infrastructure, GST rationalisation, and a focus on total cost of ownership are expected to accelerate fleet renewal.

Industry experts see it as a concern for the logistics sector, while most original equipment manufacturers view it as a silver lining -- an impending wave of replacement-driven growth.

India is grappling with a rapidly ageing truck fleet, with around 42 per cent of vehicles registered since 2003 having already completed their 12-year cycle, as replacement demand has been delayed due to multiple factors.

Ageing Fleet and Market Impact

According to data shared by Envirocatalysts, around 85 per cent of the current fleet registered since 2003 belongs to two industry majors -- Tata Motors (58 per cent) and Ashok Leyland (27 per cent) -- indicating that a large share of replacements will involve vehicles from these companies.

The data also shows that most vehicles older than 12 years are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, which together account for around 41 per cent.

The average fleet age has risen to an all-time high of about 9.5 years over the past five years, compared with 7-7.5 years earlier.

More importantly, around 61 per cent of these vehicles are already over eight years old.

The industry expects this structural ageing to act as a key market driver, leading to steady annual growth of 3-5 per cent over the next five years.

"Of the 4.5 million vehicles registered since 2003, around 1.9 million are more than 12 years old, and some may still be operational. This suggests that replacement demand will drive sales over the next four to five years in traditional hubs, while new demand will emerge from expanding logistics hubs and ports.

"A large share of these ageing trucks is currently registered in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. More importantly, around 85 per cent of these trucks are from Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, indicating that if these companies fail to stay future-ready and keep pace with the electric vehicle transition, they could lose market share,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts.

Industry Outlook and Growth Drivers

This comes against a backdrop of declining sales in recent years. The industry posted negative growth, with volumes falling from 257,806 units in 2023 to 237,558 in 2024 and further to 235,857 in 2025.

Industry players such as Ashok Leyland and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles expect mid-single-digit growth in the coming years.

"Based on Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, 3.8 million trucks were sold over the 15 years to 2024-25. Of these, Bharat Stage (BS) VI vehicles account for around 1.33 million, or 35 per cent of the fleet, while BS IV vehicles number about 840,000. This leaves around 1.67 million vehicles in the BS III and below category.

"This indicates that more than 40 per cent of the fleet is over 12 years old. Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 has been a turning point, with sentiment improving. Along with strong replacement demand, this could drive future sales,” said K M Balaji, chief financial officer of Ashok Leyland.

According to Rajiv Chaturvedi, president and chief business officer (domestic sales and customer service) at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the industry is entering a structural replacement cycle over the next three to five years, as a sizeable portion of heavy-duty trucks -- especially in construction, mining, and long-haul segments -- has crossed the eight- to 10-year mark.

Focus on Total Cost of Ownership

"From a lifecycle economics standpoint, these vehicles are nearing the point where maintenance costs, fuel inefficiency, and downtime outweigh operating gains. We expect the heavy-duty truck segment to grow at a compound annual rate of 3-5 per cent over the next three to five years, largely driven by this replacement cycle.

"Construction and mining tippers could see stronger growth of 8-10 per cent, supported by infrastructure and mining activity, while the long-haul tractor segment may grow 6-8 per cent annually as operators upgrade to more fuel-efficient, higher-productivity trucks,” he said.

The industry expects growth to be increasingly value-led, with rising adoption of technology-rich vehicles that improve the total cost of ownership.

“What is different this time is the sharper focus on the total cost of ownership. Fleet operators are evaluating vehicles based on fuel efficiency, uptime, residual value, and technology integration, rather than just upfront acquisition cost,” he added.

In the past, fleet replacement slowed due to cautious capital spending despite an ageing fleet.

Stable but competitive freight rates pushed operators to prioritise financial discipline.

However, improving infrastructure activity, GST rationalisation, and the shift towards more fuel-efficient and greener trucks are expected to accelerate fleet renewal, Chaturvedi added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff