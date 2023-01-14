Ashok Leyland's telematics is a next gen solution

Photograph: Kind courtesy ashokleyland.com

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group and the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, is all set to extend the data available from its real-time monitored connected network of 200,000 vehicles to insurance players and financiers for making it advantageous for consumers.

As a first step, the company is in the process of roping in its in-house company Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF).

Through the telematics-driven connected network, the company helps vehicles on the ground in predicting problems along with quick support in case of breakdowns to AI-based customer solutions.

"We were the first company to deploy telematics, which is level one of the connected vehicles. That has provided significant value to our customers.

"Suppose if there is a small change in the software, you will have to go and physically connect to the vehicles.

"Similarly, if I have to diagnose the vehicle, I can remotely access the vehicle almost like a twin," said N Saravanan, chief technology officer of Ashok Leyland.

Saravanan added that the company's plan is to decrease the customer's operating expenditure.

"The data can find if a driver is driving safely. Then the probability of an accident will be lower.

"If we can show that this customer's fleet is always 90 per cent loaded, there is a much higher probability that he will be able to pay EMI.

"We are looking to extend this data with our in-house company HLF and will do it with others later," Saravanan added.

This is likely to bring down insurance costs for the consumer if his performance is better.

According to reports, by last year, the company has helped its customers save 15 per cent on costs -- around 5-6 per cent on fuel and 15 per cent on fleet utilisation through digital measures.

It was in 2020 that the company came out with the next-generation solution -- Digital Nxt -- to help customers in tracing and tracking, fuel management, service due reminders, and quick reactive support. Last year, the next wave of 'Digital Nxt' solutions -- including iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center and AL Care were launched.

"We are looking at more prognostics, even before the vehicle fails can I diagnose and say that there is a potential for malfunctioning of the vehicle," he said.

On Wednesday, Ashok Leyland showcased six new alternative energy products at the Auto Expo 2023.

The products that the company showcased included a battery electric vehicle, a fuel cell electric vehicle, a hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, a liquefied natural gas vehicle, an intercity compressed natural gas bus and a mini passenger bus.

"The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrades in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry.

"Our aim is to make India's alternate fuel segment self-reliant and be one of the flag bearers of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director, and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.

"The company's EV arm Switch Mobility has showcased its newest electric light commercial vehicle, the IeV.

"These are intelligent vehicles with a lot of optimisation, connectivity, prognostic, and diagnostic ability.

"In the next few years we will be launching multiple products under IEV series," said Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer of Switch Mobility.