Seeing is believing: New Range Rover Sport's epic drive up a dam!

The epic ascent saw New Range Rover Sport resist the surging torrent of water flowing down the ramp of the Karahnjukar Dam -- the biggest of its kind in the world -- at a rate of 750 tonnes per minute.

Here is the third-gen Range Rover Sport making its debut in an epic drive against 750 tonnes of water per minute across 17 km of Impossible terrain.

IMAGE: The New Range Rover Sport completed a challenging ascent of a 193-metre dam spillway against a torrent of water flowing at 750 tonnes per minute . Photograph: Courtesy J aguar Land Rover India.

This debut makes it completely irrelevant that we look at the design and interiors of the vehicle at first go!

Making its global premiere on May 10, 2022, with a dramatic world-first climb up a flooded dam spillway in Karahnjukar, Iceland, the Range Rover Sport has seemingly defied the laws of physics!

A loss of traction risked plunging down the perilous 90-metre drop at the base of the spillway to the valley floor below.

IMAGE: A visibly tense Jessica Hawkins at the wheel of the New Range Rover Sport. Photograph: Courtesy Jaguar Land Rover India.

Jessica Hawkins, British racing and stunt driver from East Hampshire, England, who is also the official James Bond stunt driver, was behind the wheel on the New Range Rover Sport, to demonstrate its grip, traction, performance and composure.

The successful spillway ascent was screened for the first time at an exclusive launch event at Jaguar Land Rover’s Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon, the UK.

Want to know how the Epic Drive was? See it below to believe it!