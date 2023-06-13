News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » PV wholesales rise 13.54% in May at 334,247 units: SIAM

PV wholesales rise 13.54% in May at 334,247 units: SIAM

Source: PTI
June 13, 2023 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 13.54 per cent in May to 3,34,247 units, as compared to the same month last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

Auto

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

As per the latest data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were at 2,94,392 units in May 2022.

 

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales were at 14,71,550 units, as against 12,53,187 units in May last year, a growth of 17.42 per cent.

Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 48,732 units, as compared to 28,595 units in May 2022.

Total vehicle dispatches across categories were at 18,08,686 units, as compared to 15,32,861 units in May 2022, SIAM said.

"All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in double digits in May 2023, compared to May 2022.

"We anticipate this trend to continue supported by the prevalent economic environment," SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal SIAM said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Which 5 States Lag Behind India's GDP?
Which 5 States Lag Behind India's GDP?
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
Air India to Spend $400 Million On...
Air India to Spend $400 Million On...
A Show Of Support For Trump
A Show Of Support For Trump
Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on Dorsey's claim
Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on Dorsey's claim
Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin
Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin
50 evacuated from rig off Guj coast in dramatic rescue
50 evacuated from rig off Guj coast in dramatic rescue

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We are not saying everybody has to pay that much'

'We are not saying everybody has to pay that much'

'We should not call it demonetisation'

'We should not call it demonetisation'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances