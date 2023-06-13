News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Which 5 States Lag Behind India's GDP?

Which 5 States Lag Behind India's GDP?

By Indivjal Dhasmana
June 13, 2023 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Economies of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana may have grown at a slower pace than the national economy during 2022-2023.

IMAGE: A farmer in Punjab working in his field. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Economies of five states may have grown at a slower pace than the national economy during 2022-2023.

So far, 15 states have revealed their projections for the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY'23 as on March 15, according to data made public by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

Of the five states, Punjab's projection for GSDP growth is way behind the national GDP growth rate of 7.24 per cent in 2022-2023.

Punjab's GSDP is estimated to have grown just 6.08 per cent.

This was the case in 2021-2022 as well, when the state's economy grew by 6.29 per cent against the GDP growth of 9.05 per cent.

The remaining four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana -- have projected over 7 per cent growth rate.

The second advance estimates had pegged the national economic growth rate at 7 per cent during 2022-2023.

Only Punjab had then projected its economy to grow at a slower pace than that.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana had quite a higher base last year compared to the national level GDP growth.

However, Uttarakhand's economy, like that of Punjab, expanded at a slower pace than the GDP growth in 2021-2022.

Haryana's economy had grown in double digits -- 10.6 per cent -- in 2018-19, after which the national economy started to slow down for a couple of years.

The state's economic growth plunged to just 2.1 per cent the next year, less than the national GDP growth of 3.9 per cent.

Like most other states, Haryana's economy too contracted in 2020-2021 due to the Covid-induced national lockdowns.

However, the rate of contraction was higher at 6.2 per cent against 5.8 per cent for the national GDP that year.

The state's economy again grew in double digits -- 11.3 per cent -- in 2021-2022 due to the low base effect of the previous year.

Madhya Pradesh's economy also expanded at a robust rate -- 9.3 per cent -- during 2018-2019, but the growth rate more than halved to 4.5 per cent the next year.

The state's economy also contracted by 4.2 per cent during the Covid-affected 2020-2021, but it grew in double digits the next year -- 10.4 per cent.

Among the states where the fastest economic growth is expected in 2022-2023, only Assam may have expanded in double digits -- 10.2 per cent.

Meghalaya's economy is projected to grow by 9.1 per cent.

Economies of West Bengal and Rajasthan grew in double digits in 2021-2022, but recorded a growth of just a little over 8 per cent the next year.

Of the big states in terms of GDP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are yet to reveal their projections for 2022-2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Indivjal Dhasmana
Source: source
 
Print this article
'The story of inflation is not yet over'
'The story of inflation is not yet over'
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'
India beats world with 7.2% growth, is $3.3tn economy
India beats world with 7.2% growth, is $3.3tn economy
CSK's Tushar, 'School Crush' Get Engaged
CSK's Tushar, 'School Crush' Get Engaged
Will shut Twitter: Ex-CEO claims 'pressure' from India
Will shut Twitter: Ex-CEO claims 'pressure' from India
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
7 Ways To Craft A Perfect CV
7 Ways To Craft A Perfect CV

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will India manage to grow at 6.8% in FY24?

Will India manage to grow at 6.8% in FY24?

Why it is difficult for India to reach $5 trn GDP

Why it is difficult for India to reach $5 trn GDP

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances