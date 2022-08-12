News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July as chip situation improves

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July as chip situation improves

Source: PTI
August 12, 2022 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers increased by 11 per cent in July as improvement in semiconductor supplies helped the companies to ramp up production ahead of the festive season, auto dealers' body SIAM said on Friday.

Auto

Photograph: Petr Josek/Reuters

Overall passenger vehicle wholesales increased to 293,865 units last month compared to 264,442 units in July 2021.

Passenger car dispatches rose 10 per cent to 143,522 units in July from 130,080 units in the year-ago period.

 

Utility vehicle wholesales grew 11 per cent to 137,104 units last month from 124,057 units in the same period last year.

Van dispatches also increased to 13,239 units from 10,305 units in July 2021.

The total two-wheeler dispatches rose 10 per cent to 13,81,303 units from 12,60,140 units.

Scooter wholesales climbed to 479,159 units against 373,695 units.

Similarly, motorcycle wholesales increased to 870,028 units in July compared to 837,166 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers also increased to 31,324 units from 18,132 units a year earlier.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) director general Rajesh Menon noted that the market for entry-level passenger cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers is yet to recover.

"Sales of two-wheelers in July 2022 are still below July 2016 numbers and sales of three-wheelers are still below the July 2006 numbers.

"The third hike in a repo rate in a row, to rein in high inflation, will make auto loans costlier, making it more difficult for entry-level vehicles to recover," he added.

Menon also said the improvement in passenger vehicle dispatches last month has been due to improvement in supply chain.

He lauded the government for the recent decision to allocate a higher amount of domestic gas for the CNG segment.

"This would significantly bring down the input cost of gas companies.

"We hope that in line with the Government's intent, the gas companies would pass on the entire benefit to the end consumers by reducing retail CNG prices," he noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Carens is another arrow in Kia's packed quiver
Carens is another arrow in Kia's packed quiver
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
SEE: First Drive of the All New Scorpio N
SEE: First Drive of the All New Scorpio N
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Over 2000 cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day
Over 2000 cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant

Tata Motors to acquire Ford's Sanand plant

Jeep's comeback vehicle Meridian lacks the bite

Jeep's comeback vehicle Meridian lacks the bite

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances