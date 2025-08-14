HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in July

Passenger vehicle dispatches dip marginally in July

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 14, 2025 16:02 IST

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers in the domestic market declined marginally year-on-year in July, hit by muted demand, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Photograph: Karen Toro/Reuters

Passenger vehicle dispatches declined  to 340,772 units in July, compared to 341,510 units in the same month last year.

 

"All vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, though overall sentiments in the passenger vehicles segment have remained subdued," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) director general Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

Two-wheeler dispatches rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 15,67,267 units last month from 14,41,694 units in the year-ago period.

Scooter sales stood at 643,169 units last month, an increase of 16 per cent as compared with 553,642 units in July 2024, SIAM said.

Motorcycle dispatches to dealers rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 890,107 units in July.

Mopeds saw a dip of 9 per cent year-on-year to 33,991 units last month, as against the same period last year.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers saw an increase of 17.5 per cent year-on-year to 69,403 units in July as compared with 59,073 units in the year-ago period.

"With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian auto industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months," Menon noted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
