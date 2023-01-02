News
Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18% in December

Source: PTI
January 02, 2023 21:57 IST
Maruti Suzuki India's production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 124,722 units, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Maruti

Photograph: PTI Photo

The company had a total production of 152,029 units in the same month a year ago.

Production in mini cars and compact segment, comprising models such as Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, was lower at 83,753 units last month as compared to 106,090 units in December 2021.

 

Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, was also lower at 27,303 units as compared to 31,794 units in the year-ago month, the filing added.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production stood at 587 units as against 3,262 units in December 2021.

In an interaction on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India senior executive officer, marketing & sales Shashank Srivastava had said the company wanted to keep its stock at a very low level starting January.

"We had to control the production because we wanted to keep this top level down...we did not want to carry the stock of 2022 models," he had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
