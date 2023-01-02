News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in Dec; joblessness highest in Haryana at 37.4%: CMIE

Unemployment rate surges to 8.3% in Dec; joblessness highest in Haryana at 37.4%: CMIE

Source: PTI
January 02, 2023 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Unemployment rate in the country has zoomed to a high of 8.3 per cent in December, the highest in 2022, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Unemployment

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The unemployment rate during November was at 8 per cent, while in September it was the lowest at 6.43 per cent and was at the second highest level during the year at 8.28 per cent in August, the CMIE data stated.

While the urban unemployment rate was at 10 per cent during the last month of 2022, rural joblessness stood at 7.5 per cent during December.

 

Among the states, unemployment continued to be the highest in Haryana at 37.4 per cent in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5 per cent, Delhi 20.8 per cent, Bihar 19.1 per cent and Jharkhand 18 per cent.

Analysing the data, TeamLease Services co-founder and executive vice president Rituparna Chakraborty said CMIE Unemployment report at the face of it is an interesting bouquet of bad news and good news.

"One of the alarming possibilities for India given the leading indicators of birth rate and death rate and economic prosperity is the fact that our additions to the labour workforce are likely to slow down like it has happened in China or in Europe and other developed economies," she said.

The so-called demographic dividend could possibly reach the end of the dividend runaway in the near future and hence unemployment going up in the short-run on account of increased labour workforce participation can not be such a bad thing after all, Chakraborty noted.

However, she said, it is also a reminder how formal job creation is still way behind the run rate that needs to ensure inclusivity in the employment market.

CIEL HR Services managing director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said there were no significant new employment opportunities in December.

"Consumer goods, automotives and financial services have had a good run around the festive season of September-December.

"To cater to this upswing, new jobs were created in August-September.

"Construction, engineering and manufacturing have not grown considering the inflationary pressures," he noted.

He said, IT, outsourcing, tech-driven startups and services had remained low on activities in December thus impacting employment negatively.

"Travel, hospitality and tourism sectors have been on a high in December, however, they have not increased the employment significantly because they are optimising their resources now and backfilling the vacant spots.

"Pharma, healthcare and life sciences have remained stable in their employment," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DeMo had little effect on currency in circulation
DeMo had little effect on currency in circulation
How Will Gold Perform In 2023?
How Will Gold Perform In 2023?
Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?
Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?
Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya
Ananya's Thailand Diaries With Navya, Agastya
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
Recipe: Sutta Kathirikkai
Recipe: Sutta Kathirikkai
Devotees Throng Temples On Jan 1
Devotees Throng Temples On Jan 1

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

When R K Krishna Kumar Spoke To Rediff

When R K Krishna Kumar Spoke To Rediff

EV Sales May Cross 100,000 Monthly, But...

EV Sales May Cross 100,000 Monthly, But...

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances