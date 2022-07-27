Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 1,036 cr

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to a low base in the year-ago period.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 475 crore in the COVID-hit April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its net sales rose to Rs 26,512 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 17,776 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

Performance in the first quarter of the last year was affected by COVID-related shutdowns and disruptions, and hence comparison with the first quarter this year is not on a like-to-like basis, MSI said in a statement.

It sold 467,931 vehicles during the June quarter against 353,614 units in the year-ago period.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,98,494 units, while exports were 69,437 units, the highest ever in any quarter, MSI said.

In Q1 of last fiscal, the company had sold 308,095 units in the domestic market and 45,519 units in the export markets, it added.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,013 crore against Rs 440 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The net sales stood at Rs 25,286 crore compared to Rs 16,799 crore a year ago.

MSI stated that the shortage of electronic components in the first quarter resulted in the non-production of about 51,000 vehicles.

Pending customer orders stood at about 280,000 units at the end of the quarter, and the company is making efforts to serve these orders fast, it added.

The auto major noted that the increase in prices of commodities adversely impacted its operating profit in the April-June quarter.

The company was forced to increase the prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 1.66 per cent up at Rs 8,663.4 apiece on the BSE.