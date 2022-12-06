News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible seat belts'defects

Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible seat belts'defects

Source: PTI
December 06, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

 

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly," it said.

The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorised workshops for immediate attention," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
World Bank report upgrades FY23 GDP growth to 6.9%
World Bank report upgrades FY23 GDP growth to 6.9%
Markets settle lower; Sensex falls for third day
Markets settle lower; Sensex falls for third day
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
Maharashtra ministers decide to skip Belagavi visit
Appear in person and apologise: HC to Vivek Agnihotri
Appear in person and apologise: HC to Vivek Agnihotri
Winter Session: Oppn wants discussion on these issues
Winter Session: Oppn wants discussion on these issues

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

6 states report fewer formal jobs for youth in Q2

6 states report fewer formal jobs for youth in Q2

India's deep discounts on Russian crude will stay

India's deep discounts on Russian crude will stay

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances