Infy founder's son to launch E2W at Bharat Mobility

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Numeros Motors/Facebook

Numeros Motors, an electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) owned by Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal's son, is all set to launch and kick off bookings for its flagship electric two-wheeler brand Diplos in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi on January 17.

The company is also planning to come up with a passenger vehicle four wheeler or a three wheeler by 2027.

Engineered to redefine clean mobility, the platform is available in three variants: Diplos Max, Diplos Pro and Diplos I-Pro. Diplos Max, the new variant is set to launch and open for bookings from January 17.

The company has conducted India's largest-ever pilot test, covering over 13.9 million kilometers -- a first for any Indian OEM.

“Our plan is to produce 250,000 vehicles in the next five years. Next one year we want to produce 10,000 vehicles. We have a manufacturing capacity that can produce around 70,000 vehicles per year,” said Shreyas Shibulal, founder and chief executive officer of Numeros Motors.

Founded in 2019 by Shreyas, Numeros Motors is headquartered in Bengaluru and designs and manufactures indigenous, multipurpose electric two-wheelers catering to diverse customer needs.

Numeros Motors has filed over 200 intellectual property (IP) rights across mobility and utility platforms, with 113 granted.

Situated on a 16-acre industrial unit, the OEM has setup a state-of-the-art 20,000 square feet facility in Narasapura, in the suburbs of Bengaluru, with an annual production capacity exceeding 70,000 units.

The company houses over 250 employees who have experience in the automotive industry and are equipped with full design and development capabilities, including a styling studio and a validation lab for various form factors.

It has forged partnerships with multiple distributors and established an expanding network of sub-dealers across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, currently present in 14 cities and growing monthly.

Demonstrating unparalleled safety, reliability, and durability, the Diplos range of scooters traversed diverse geographical terrains, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle innovation and redefining the future of EV scooters in India, the company said.

These vehicles embody the principles of safety, reliability, and durability, making them ideal for a range of customers' needs, it added.

The Diplos platform is built on cutting-edge engineering and innovative design, offering a fully connected and seamless user experience.

It platform incorporates dual disc brakes, high-performance LED lighting, and advanced smart features like theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking to ensure top-notch safety.

Vehicle systems like chassis, battery, motor, controller are designed, engineered, and integrated for consistent long lasting optimal performance.

The robust square chassis and wider tires are designed for long-lasting durability, offering superior grip across varied terrains and an extended lifespan.

"At Numeros Motors, we envision clean and efficient mobility solutions as the foundation of sustainable ecosystems. The Diplos platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility. By delivering a made-in-India vehicle that is safe, reliable, and durable, we aim to cater to the diverse needs of our users while actively contributing to the green mobility solutions across India and the globe.

"This launch reflects our focus on combining advanced technology with practical design to shape the future of transportation that will 'Gets It Done' and will make the world 'Always Moving'," he added.

