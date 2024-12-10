E2W firms get serious about customer care support

Players like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Kinetic Green and BGauss are introducing premium services and infrastructure enhancements.

IMAGE: An Ather outlet in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ather Energy/Facebook.com

Amid rising consumer complaints about service experiences in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) industry, manufacturers are now focusing on upgrading their service networks to address the growing customer concerns.

Players like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Kinetic Green and BGauss are introducing premium services and infrastructure enhancements.

With this, they plan to improve after-sales support and overall customer satisfaction.

IMAGE: Ather eScooter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ather Energy/Facebook.com

Ather Energy, a leading player in India's electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler market, has recently introduced Ather Gold Service Centres, its highest-tier service experience.

These service centres are equipped with larger spaces and lounges for customers to wait.

They come with a premium look and feel along with better trained services staff.

The first gold centre was opened in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Ather plans to turn all its 215 service centres into Gold service centres.

Ather's ExpressCare ensures vehicles are serviced within 60 minutes.

"Ather has always prioritised service, and the Gold centres take a step further," said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ather Energy.

Employees at these centres undergo training, covering both technical and soft skills. This ensures that customers get a seamless experience.

IMAGE: Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters are pictured inside its manufacturing facility in Pochampalli, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: VarunVyas Hebbalalu/Reuters

Ola Electric recently unveiled plans to quadruple its store count to 4,000 locations by December 2024.

The company's stores, co-located with service facilities, will cater to urban and rural customers, boosting accessibility to EVs nationwide.

To address after-sales service concerns, Ola has launched initiatives like the #HyperService program and the Network Partner Program.

These programmes aim to onboard 10,000 partners for sales and service by the end of 2025.

Ola has also introduced an EV Service Training Program to train 100,000 third-party mechanics, equipping them with skills to handle EV-specific repairs.

"With this massive network, we are democratising electric mobility," said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric.

IMAGE: E Luna X1. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kineticgreen.com

Kinetic Green, which operates over 500 authorised dealerships and service centres, is also focusing on after-sales service.

The company is offering specialised electric two-wheeler repair training for local garage employees.

It has introduced features such as five-year warranties, 24x7 roadside assistance, and call centres.

"We realise that service is a vital means to maintaining a strong bond with our customers.

"We are continuously taking measures to enhance our customer ownership experience," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, co-founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The BGauss RUV 350 Astro Blue with Black wheels and Platinum Silver with Rouge Orange wheels variant.

BGauss is also focusing on service excellence.

With a service network spanning 17 states and 141 cities, the company is available at all service touch points.

Aiming to reduce downtime for customers, it is maintaining adequate spare parts at all service touch points.

The company has also implemented a dealer management system to streamline operations and improve service efficiency.

Along with that, clear service-level agreements (SLAs) and turnaround times (TATs) are set to further support a seamless complaint resolution process.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com