HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Hyundai exits Ola Electric; sells 2.47% stake for Rs 552 cr

Hyundai exits Ola Electric; sells 2.47% stake for Rs 552 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 23:05 IST

x

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday exited Ola Electric Mobility by selling its entire 2.47 per cent stake in the company for Rs 552 crore through an open market transaction.

Hyundai

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Hyundai Motor Company sold more than 10.88 crore shares or 2.47 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 50.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 551.96 crore.

 

In a separate transaction, Kia Corporation, a part of global Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, also offloaded over 2.71 crore shares, representing a 0.62 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility.

The shares were sold by Kia Corporation at an average price of Rs 50.55 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 137.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius purchased over 8.61 crore shares, amounting to a 1.95 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility for Rs 435 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 50.55 apiece. This took the deal value to Rs 435.47 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Ola Electric Mobility's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The scrip of Ola Electric Mobility declined 7.58 per cent to close at Rs 49.61 apiece on the NSE.

Last week, Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, while noting that it is targeting profitability in the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 416 crore in the January-March quarter of the

The revenue from operations declined to Rs 611 crore compared to Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

For FY25, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,276 crore against Rs 1,584 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 4,514 crore against Rs 5,010 crore in FY24, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nestle India turnover grew 2.5 fold post Maggi crisis
Nestle India turnover grew 2.5 fold post Maggi crisis
'India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future'
'India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future'
Tata Motors unveils 4WD Harrier EV for Rs 21.49 lakh
Tata Motors unveils 4WD Harrier EV for Rs 21.49 lakh
Why Birla finds US an attractive destination
Why Birla finds US an attractive destination
Job mkt sees high mobility, many seeking new roles
Job mkt sees high mobility, many seeking new roles

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

10 Colourful Salads To Brighten Your Plate

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra 1:17

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media in London5:33

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media...

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra4:41

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD