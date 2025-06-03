India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

India's job market is witnessing high mobility with a significant percentage of professionals actively seeking new roles, many are now negotiating for better pay within their current organisations, says a survey.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The latest Talent Trends India 2025 report by Michael Page reveals that 62 per cent of professionals have negotiated a raise this year, and 37 per cent succeeded -- signalling a shift toward internal advancement.

The rate of successful salary increases has risen from 32 per cent last year to 37 per cent this year.

The report is based on insights from nearly 3,000 professionals across the country.

According to the report, professionals are increasingly prioritising purpose, ethics, and flexibility in an organisation.

"Today's workforce is increasingly values-driven and future-focused. Job satisfaction alone is no longer enough to ensure loyalty -- professionals are continuously evaluating their growth trajectory, alignment with company values, and the flexibility offered," said Nilay Khandelwal, senior managing director, Michael Page India & Singapore.

The high rate of job-seeking despite internal advancement reflects a shift from passive to proactive career management.

"Employees are looking for meaning, agility, and long-term relevance in their roles.

"Employers that fail to engage employees on these deeper levels risk losing talent -- even if the immediate conditions appear favourable," Khandelwal added.

The report further highlighted that the adoption of GenAI tools has increased significantly in Indian organisations.

With 64 per cent of professionals using GenAI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, India is ahead of global adoption curves. However, only 31 per cent feel well-prepared by their employers to use these tools effectively, the report said.

"To close the gap, organisations must move beyond passive AI enablement to active AI readiness.

"This means offering structured training, clear usage guidelines, and transparent communication about how GenAI will impact roles and workflows.

"Employees need assurance that AI is a tool for augmentation, not replacement," Khandelwal said.

As professionals grow more discerning and values-driven, the ability to offer clarity -- on culture, compensation, flexibility, technology, and inclusivity -- has become a true competitive advantage.

"In a market shaped by rapid change and rising expectations, organisations that lead with transparency and purpose will not only attract top talent but also build workplaces where people choose to stay, grow, and thrive," the report said.