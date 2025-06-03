HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 14:17 IST

x

India's job market is witnessing high mobility with a significant percentage of professionals actively seeking new roles, many are now negotiating for better pay within their current organisations, says a survey.

Jobs

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The latest Talent Trends India 2025 report by Michael Page reveals that 62 per cent of professionals have negotiated a raise this year, and 37 per cent succeeded -- signalling a shift toward internal advancement.

The rate of successful salary increases has risen from 32 per cent last year to 37 per cent this year.

The report is based on insights from nearly 3,000 professionals across the country.

 

According to the report, professionals are increasingly prioritising purpose, ethics, and flexibility in an organisation.

"Today's workforce is increasingly values-driven and future-focused. Job satisfaction alone is no longer enough to ensure loyalty -- professionals are continuously evaluating their growth trajectory, alignment with company values, and the flexibility offered," said Nilay Khandelwal, senior managing director, Michael Page India & Singapore.

The high rate of job-seeking despite internal advancement reflects a shift from passive to proactive career management.

"Employees are looking for meaning, agility, and long-term relevance in their roles.

"Employers that fail to engage employees on these deeper levels risk losing talent -- even if the immediate conditions appear favourable," Khandelwal added.

The report further highlighted that the adoption of GenAI tools has increased significantly in Indian organisations.

With 64 per cent of professionals using GenAI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, India is ahead of global adoption curves.         However, only 31 per cent feel well-prepared by their employers to use these tools effectively, the report said.

"To close the gap, organisations must move beyond passive AI enablement to active AI readiness.

"This means offering structured training, clear usage guidelines, and transparent communication about how GenAI will impact roles and workflows.

"Employees need assurance that AI is a tool for augmentation, not replacement," Khandelwal said.

As professionals grow more discerning and values-driven, the ability to offer clarity -- on culture, compensation, flexibility, technology, and inclusivity -- has become a true competitive advantage.

"In a market shaped by rapid change and rising expectations, organisations that lead with transparency and purpose will not only attract top talent but also build workplaces where people choose to stay, grow, and thrive," the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Silver ETFs Gain Ground Over Gold In 2025
Silver ETFs Gain Ground Over Gold In 2025
'India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future'
'India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future'
Banks make a killing from TERPs
Banks make a killing from TERPs
Bank Deposit Insurance May Be Hiked From 5 Lakh To...
Bank Deposit Insurance May Be Hiked From 5 Lakh To...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra0:40

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra

Hanuman Sena feeds thousands of monkeys in Ayodhya on 4th Tuesday of Jyeshtha4:01

Hanuman Sena feeds thousands of monkeys in Ayodhya on 4th...

Sara Ali Khan promotes 'Metro in Dino' on sets of Laughter Chefs Season 21:08

Sara Ali Khan promotes 'Metro in Dino' on sets of...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD