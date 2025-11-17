Harmanpreet Stole Our Hearts; 'Haute Horror' Didn't

Harmanpreet Kaur was the shining star in an otherwise bizarre fashion show.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The return of the Tata Sierra, a legend that singlehandedly redefined the SUV segment in India in the 1990s, was meant to be a moment of triumph.

Instead, the launch event delivered a night of unforgettable, unsettling drama, courtesy an avant-garde fashion show that featured World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The setting -- the Mukesh Mills in Mumbai, site of a tragic 1982 fire -- was certainly atmospheric.

However, the decision to host a macabre fashion spectacle centred on themes of death and the undead at the unveiling of a vehicle was, to put it mildly, bizarre.

Models walked the extensive ramp in what could only be described as 'zombie chic', their faces frozen in expressions of pure, theatrical horror.

This strange, dark showcase was utterly disconnected from the celebratory nature of a major automotive launch.

While Designer Pranav Mishra humbly acknowledged the audience at the close of the seemingly endless runway, the lasting impression was one of profound bewilderment.

The question remains: Was this a bold, high-concept risk, or a complete miscalculation?

For an icon like the Sierra, the industry expected a grand celebration, not a chilling performance that left attendees stunned.

More glimpses from the unusual show:

Watch the show HERE.