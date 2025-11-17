HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Harmanpreet Stole Our Hearts; 'Haute Horror' Didn't

By RAJESH KARKERA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 17, 2025 15:10 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur was the shining star in an otherwise bizarre fashion show.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The return of the Tata Sierra, a legend that singlehandedly redefined the SUV segment in India in the 1990s, was meant to be a moment of triumph.

Instead, the launch event delivered a night of unforgettable, unsettling drama, courtesy an avant-garde fashion show that featured World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur with the Tata Sierra

The setting -- the Mukesh Mills in Mumbai, site of a tragic 1982 fire -- was certainly atmospheric.

However, the decision to host a macabre fashion spectacle centred on themes of death and the undead at the unveiling of a vehicle was, to put it mildly, bizarre.

Models walked the extensive ramp in what could only be described as 'zombie chic', their faces frozen in expressions of pure, theatrical horror.

The Tata Sierra fashion show

This strange, dark showcase was utterly disconnected from the celebratory nature of a major automotive launch.

Harmanpreet Kaur

While Designer Pranav Mishra humbly acknowledged the audience at the close of the seemingly endless runway, the lasting impression was one of profound bewilderment.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The question remains: Was this a bold, high-concept risk, or a complete miscalculation?

For an icon like the Sierra, the industry expected a grand celebration, not a chilling performance that left attendees stunned.

More glimpses from the unusual show:

The Tata Sierra fashion show

 

The Tata Sierra fashion show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

The Tata Sierra Fashion Show

 

Watch the show HERE.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
