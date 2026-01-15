Bajaj Chetak Takes the Slow Road To Global Reach

Bajaj Auto is planning a slow, calibrated push to take the Chetak, its electric scooter, to more than 100 countries on the strength of its distributor network and market-specific localisation rather than an aggressive global rollout, reports Sohini Das.

IMAGE: Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Rakesh Sharma along with Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj during the launch of first electric scooter (Bajaj EV Chetak), in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bajaj Auto is planning a slow, calibrated push to take the Chetak, its electric scooter, to more than 100 countries on the strength of its distributor network and market-specific localisation rather than an aggressive global rollout, said Rishab Bajaj, general manager, electric-vehicle (EV) two- and three-wheelers, at the launch of the Chetak C25 on Wednesday.

The launch, at Bajaj Auto's Akurdi campus, was the first occasion when Rishab Bajaj, son of Bajaj Auto Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Bajaj, fielded questions on the company's electric two-wheeler strategy.

His presence signalled a generational transition and underscored his rising responsibilities in the company.

Rishab joined Bajaj Auto about four years ago, and is now involved in shaping the Chetak's product, pricing, and expansion.

Bajaj Auto is exporting the Chetak to markets such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, apart from the Philippines, though the volumes are small, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director.

Rishab told Business Standard: "While the goal is more than 100 countries, it has to be done one step at a time."

"Every country has its own regulations, infrastructure, and requirements. Certification alone can take up to six months in some markets, and there is some localisation required. All of that is in the pipeline."

Rishab acknowledged the uncertainty on EV exports, particularly issues related to charging infrastructure, the quality of electricity, and service readiness in overseas markets.

He said Bajaj Auto's decades-old distributor network provided a strong foundation.

"Our distributors across continents are our eyes and ears on the ground. They have a strong association with local markets, and we meet them regularly."

The export push comes as Bajaj Auto consolidates its position in India's electric two-wheeler market.

The company in February last year emerged as the top electric two-wheeler maker and followed it up with its best ever monthly sales of 35,214 units in March.

Last year the Chetak's retail sales stood at 269,847 units, up 39.34 per cent year-on-year, securing second position and narrowing the gap with market leader TVS Motor, which sold 298,881 units.

Production and retail sales were affected during July and August due to supply-chain disruption linked to rare-earth magnets.

"We've covered all bases on the supply side and have a strong production facility.

"Our teams are working to improve throughput and cater to more customers faster. I don't see any concern on supply."

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak C25 at a starting price of Rs 91,399 (including central-government subsidy under the PM E-DRIVE scheme), positioning it as a more affordable and practical addition to the Chetak range.

The scooter is powered by a 2.5 kWh NMC battery pack with a claimed range of 113 km per charge and supports 0-80 per cent charging in two hours and 25 minutes.

It offers 25 litres of under-seat storage and is 22 kg lighter than the previous-generation model.

The C25 comes with a warranty of three years or 50,000 km.

"The Chetak stands for reliability. Every Bajaj product has stood for reliability across decades, and that will not change," Rishab said, adding that the C25's differentiation lay in its "younger, fresher" design and colour palette.

Bajaj Auto says the industry's double-digit growth trajectory is sustainable. Last year electric two-wheeler sales grew 11 per cent to 1.28 million units.

Network expansion remains another key lever. Bajaj Auto operates 390 exclusive Chetak stores and 4,280 sales touchpoints across more than 500 cities, supported by over 4,100 service workshops.

On what could propel the Chetak to top spot in India's increasingly competitive electric two-wheeler market, Rishab said the answer lay in fundamentals rather than disruption.

"We need to stay true to what has got us this far -- reliability, range, charging time, practicality, space, and now affordability. That's what will decide where we land."

