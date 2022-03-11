News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Automobile dispatches dip 23% in February as supply-side challenges continue: SIAM

Automobile dispatches dip 23% in February as supply-side challenges continue: SIAM

Source: PTI
March 11, 2022 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Automobile dispatches from factories to dealerships across the country declined 23 per cent in February, as various supply-side challenges, including semiconductor shortage, and rise in vehicle prices due to the implementation of new regulations continued to impact demand scenario, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Cars

Photograph: PTI Photo

Wholesales of domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers declined 23 per cent to 13,28,027 units last month, compared with 17,35,909 units in February 2021.

Overall, passenger vehicle dispatches in February 2022 declined six per cent to 262,984 units, compared with 281,380 units in the same month of last year.

 

Passenger cars wholesales stood at 133,572 units last month as compared with 155,128 units in February 2021.

However, utility vehicle dispatches increased to 120,122 units as against 114,350 units in the same period of last year.

Sales of vans, however, declined to 9,290 units last month, compared with 11,902 units in February 2021.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales declined to 10,37,994 units in February as against 14,26,865 units in the same month last year, a drop of 27 per cent.

Scooter wholesales dipped to 3,44,137 units in February, against 4,65,097 units in the same period last month.

Motorcycle sales also declined to 658,009 units last month as against 910,323 units in February 2021.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales declined marginally to 27,039 units last month as compared with 27,656 units in February 2021.

"Continuing supply-side challenges like semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices and higher logistics cost, etc., have impacted overall sales in the auto industry," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) director-general Rajesh Menon stated.

Industry is closely watching the possible impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as global supply chains could come under stress, he added.

Last month, the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles declined 20 per cent to 17,95,514 units as compared with 22,53,241 units in February 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kia Carens: Made by an Asian company for Indian roads
Kia Carens: Made by an Asian company for Indian roads
MG Motor launches all-new ZS EV at Rs 21.99 lakh
MG Motor launches all-new ZS EV at Rs 21.99 lakh
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs
Day after results, Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat
Day after results, Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat
SBI plans to position YONO as complete digital bank
SBI plans to position YONO as complete digital bank
Don't delay MCD polls: Kejriwal urges Modi
Don't delay MCD polls: Kejriwal urges Modi
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Volkswagen bets on Virtus to gain mkt share in India

Volkswagen bets on Virtus to gain mkt share in India

Tata Motors cements its No. 1 position in SUV market

Tata Motors cements its No. 1 position in SUV market

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances