Asha Sharma Takes Charge Of Xbox

Microsoft on Friday named Indian-origin Asha Sharma Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, handing her control of the Xbox business.

IMAGE: Asha Sharma Executive Vice President and CEO, Microsoft Gaming. Photographs: Kind courtesy Asha Sharma/linkedin

Microsoft on Friday, February 20, 2026, named Indian-origin Asha Sharma Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, handing her control of the Xbox business. She succeeds Phil Spencer, who retires after 38 years.

The move comes as the tech giant integrates its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, navigates a 9.5% fall in quarterly gaming revenue, and pushes deeper into cloud delivery, subscriptions and AI-led development in a $180-billion global gaming market.

Career arc

2011 :Joined Microsoft

:Joined Microsoft Porch Group : COO

: COO Meta : Vice-President, Product & Engineering

: Vice-President, Product & Engineering Instacart : COO

: COO 2024: Microsoft's President (Core AI Product)

A graduate of the Carlson School of Management, Sharma has built her career scaling consumer platforms rather than running game studios -- a distinction key to the debate around her appointment

Xbox Enters AI-Led Era

Her playbook

In her first note to employees, Sharma said she steps into the role with 'humility and urgency'. She outlined three priorities: Delivering great games, recommitting to Xbox's core fans, and shaping the 'future of play'.

For her, great games are those with 'deep emotional resonance'. such as narrative-driven Firewatch.

For her, great games are those with 'deep emotional resonance'. such as narrative-driven Firewatch. Given her AI background, scrutiny was immediate. Sharma responded that she has 'no tolerance for bad AI', stressing that games 'are and always will be art, crafted by humans'.

Activision Blizzard Integration

When Sharma shared her Xbox gamertag, it became a public audit.

A player card is biography and credibility. Her first recorded achievement -- 'Your Journey Begins' -- was unlocked in January this year. Since then: