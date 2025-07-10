HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Govt likely to soon compensate oil firms for LPG losses

Govt likely to soon compensate oil firms for LPG losses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 14:07 IST

x

The government is likely to give a subsidy of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore to state-run oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) - to compensate for losses incurred from selling LPG at below cost over the past 15 months, according to a senior official.

LPG

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The finance ministry is working out the exact under-recovery or loss incurred and the mechanism to compensate it, he said.

In the Union Budget for 2025-26 fiscal (April 2025 to March 2026) presented on February 1, the government has made no provision to compensate for the under-recoveries.

 

However, in April, the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to garner additional Rs 32,000 crore in revenues.

This additional revenue is what the finance ministry may use to compensate for LPG under-recoveries.

"Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are part of the Government family. Compensation will happen.

"We are evaluating how much is under recovery and looking at the modalities for compensating them," the official said.

Prices of domestic LPG are regulated by the government to insulate domestic households from high market rates.

Regulated prices are lower than the Saudi CP - the international benchmark used to price domestic LPG.

This is because domestic LPG production is not sufficient to meet the local demand and the fuel has to be imported.

This leads to under-recoveries and consequent losses to the fuel retailers.

The total under-recovery on LPG sales for the industry in the 2024-25 fiscal year is estimated at about Rs 40,500 crore.

Alongside the excise duty hike, retail LPG rates too were hiked by Rs 50 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

This helped narrow the gap between the cost and the retail selling price, reducing the under-recoveries in the current fiscal.

Previously, the government was toying with the idea of providing Rs 35,000 crore in LPG subsidy in total spread over two financial years.

The official further said that they are evaluating the modalities of how the collections from the recent excise duty hike are to be routed into the compensation amount.

Asked if the compensation to OMCs would be routed through the consolidated fund of India, the official said, “Yes, broadly on those lines."

Once the proposal is firmed up, it would be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

The government, from time to time, compensates IOC, BPCL and HPCL for these losses.

The three were previously paid Rs 22,000 crore compensation for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.

This was against Rs 28,249 crore of under-recovery.

The official added that once the funds are released to the oil marketing companies, it will be the prerogative of them on how they want to deploy the funds, including in capex.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hydrogen-run cars get a boost with Hyundai-IITM tieup
Hydrogen-run cars get a boost with Hyundai-IITM tieup
No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido
No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido
Ola's New OS Supercharges EV Two-Wheelers
Ola's New OS Supercharges EV Two-Wheelers
Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share...
Temasek lifts India exposure to 8% as China share...
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 3

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi5:38

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur0:55

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur

Truck falls into massive crater as Gurugram road caves in after heavy rain1:17

Truck falls into massive crater as Gurugram road caves in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD