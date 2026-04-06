Amul achieves Rs 1 trillion turnover, driven by domestic and global expansion

Amul, India's prominent dairy brand, has made history by becoming the first Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company to achieve a staggering Rs 1 trillion turnover in FY26, propelled by robust domestic distribution, strategic product diversification, and ambitious global expansion.

Photograph: Courtesy, Amul

Key Points Amul's turnover surpassed the Rs 1 trillion mark in FY26, reflecting an 11 per cent growth and making it the first Indian FMCG company to achieve this.

The growth was fuelled by a strong domestic distribution push, including penetration into towns with populations over 5,000, and high double-digit growth in the second half of FY26.

Product diversification into protein, probiotic, and organic products, alongside value-added milk categories like buttermilk and cheese, significantly contributed to the surge.

Amul is actively expanding its international presence, having introduced fresh milk in Europe and the US, and plans to add 10 more global markets within a year, focusing on Africa and Southeast Asia.

The achievement is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the hard work of 360 million dairy farmers, showcasing the success of the cooperative model.

In a first for any fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in India, Amul's turnover surpassed the Rs 1 trillion mark in FY26, reflecting 11 per cent growth from the previous financial year.

This surge was driven by the dairy brand's focus on both domestic and international markets -- it had introduced its fresh milk in Europe and the US -- and high double-digit growth in the second half of FY26.

Driving Domestic Growth and Diversification

Jayen Mehta, managing director (MD) of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said the drive behind Amul reaching Rs 1 trillion in FY26 was its high distribution push in the domestic market, which includes penetrating towns with a population of over 5,000. He also said Amul would continue to grow in double digits.

"We have focused heavily on product diversification which includes protein, probiotic and organic products that are also seeing a strong growth rate.

"Even milk-related categories, which include value-added products like buttermilk and cheese, are growing very well," Mehta said.

"Since Amul dominates the market, the growth also comes to us," he pointed out.

Global Expansion and Cooperative Success

The dairy major has a presence in more than 50 countries and is currently focused on pushing its product range in different geographies.

"We are expanding in Africa and Southeast Asia and plan to add another 10 international markets in a year," he said.

While the dairy brand's turnover crossed a milestone, GCMMF reported a turnover of Rs 73,450 crore, an 11.4 per cent increase in FY26 over Rs 65,911 crore of the previous financial year, making it the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) organisation in India, it said in its release.

The reason why GCMMF -- which markets Amul's products across India -- has a lower turnover than Amul is because dairies in Valsad, Rajkot, Godhra, Surat, Vadodara and Anand sell their own milk and milk products under the Amul brand but is not reflected in Amul's turnover.

Also, Amul's turnover reflects cattle feed turnover in Gujarat which is not a part of GCMMF's figures.

"The surge is powered by a massive product portfolio of more than 1,200 product packs, a vast distribution network, and a rapid adaptation to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

"The federation, along with its 18-member district cooperatives, continues to lead the dairy landscape by blending localised market strategies with the powerhouse Amul brand identity," the release added.

Ashokbhai Chaudhary, chairman of GCMMF (Amul), said in the release, "Crossing the Rs 1 trillion turnover is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the tireless hard work of our 360 million dairy farmers."

Gordhanbhai Dhameliya, vice-chairman, said, "Our journey to the Rs 1 trillion milestone is a definitive victory for the cooperative spirit.

"By scaling our model nationally, we are proving that the 'Amul Model' is a timeless blueprint for economic democracy."

Mehta said in the release, "We are not just growing our operations globally; we are expanding the very definition of what a farmer-owned institution can achieve in the modern world, ensuring that the fruits of technology and global trade reach the hands of the producers."