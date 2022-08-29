News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

Source: PTI
August 29, 2022 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm.

Mukesh and Isha Ambani

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

At Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.

 

Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.

Ambani, 65, has three children — twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant.

Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Reliance has three broad businesses - oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.

While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance.

The new energy business is also with the parent firm.

Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jio to rollout 5G in metros by Diwali
Jio to rollout 5G in metros by Diwali
Personal info of Akasa Air's passengers leaked
Personal info of Akasa Air's passengers leaked
'Markets may remain sideways'
'Markets may remain sideways'
The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala I Knew
The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala I Knew
Jio to rollout 5G in metros by Diwali
Jio to rollout 5G in metros by Diwali
'India, come out and play sport'
'India, come out and play sport'
'Entrepreneurship isn't a game'
'Entrepreneurship isn't a game'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties

Fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties

NDTV defers AGM by a week amid Adani's takeover bid

NDTV defers AGM by a week amid Adani's takeover bid

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances