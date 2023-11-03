Air India to add 30 new planes in next 6 months; fly to 4 more foreign destinations

Air India on Friday said it expects to induct more than 30 new planes, add over 400 weekly services and operate to four new international destinations in the next six months.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Providing details about its ongoing network and fleet augmentation efforts, the Tata Group-owned airline said international expansion is planned in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Air India said it intends to add more than 400 weekly flights to its domestic and international route network until March 2024, as part of the winter schedule.

The winter schedule 2023 is effective from October 29 to March 30 next year.

On the back of expected new aircraft deliveries over the next six months, Air India aims to add more than 200 weekly flights on several domestic routes and on the international network, it would operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 weekly flights have already been added.

"Between now and March 2024, Air India expects to induct over 30 wide body and narrow body aircraft to its fleet, including six A350s, four B777s and 20 A320 neos," it said in a release.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

Four new international destinations will be announced in due course.

"While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India's ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.